ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

Free slurpee day 2022: After 2 years, 7-Eleven again giving out no-cost drinks

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSxAR_0gbt1TKy00
EMBED <> More Videos 7-11 free slurpee day is back

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Free slurpee day returns to 7-Eleven stores Monday.

It has been canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just stop by any 7-Eleven to get your free slurpee.

It's also 7-Eleven's 95th birthday, the convenience store said in a news release.

Those participating will get one free small slurpee while supplies last.

"Over the years, 7-Eleven has celebrated the momentous occasion in some pretty stand-out ways - from creating a massive Slurpee cake with a renowned baker to delivering a Slurpee drink into space," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven. "20 years later, the over-the-top birthday tradition continues as the brand puts a bow on its biggest Slurpee Day yet, celebrating for the first time across all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores."

Comments / 4

Related
blockclubchicago.org

Shop Handmade And Secondhand Goods At Monthly Thrift Event In South Chicago This Weekend

SOUTH CHICAGO — For South Side thrift and resale shop enthusiasts, an upcoming event is sure to be a great opportunity to bring home hidden treasures. The Commercial Avenue Special Service Area, along with Bridges/Puentes: Justice Collective of the Southeast and Invest South/West, are hosting the Southeast Side’s monthly thrift event “Thrift and Thrive/Mercado Abierto” noon-4 p.m. Sunday at 9100 S. Commercial Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Ice Cream Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

If you're looking for a sign to go ahead and just order the dessert, here it is. In honor of National Ice Cream Day coming up on Sunday, Yelp has released it's 2022 list of the best ice cream shops across North America, which includes "everything from fudge brownie and butter pecan to salted caramel, marshmallow, and peanut butter mashups."
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slurpee#7 Eleven#Marketing#Food Drink#Speedway
blockclubchicago.org

Compact Fitness Owner Was Warned Against Opening In Little Village. Now, His Gym Is So Popular It’s Moving To A Bigger Spot

LITTLE VILLAGE — A gym that offers strength training classes on the Southwest Side is expanding after finding success amid the pandemic and outgrowing its home. Owner Danny Diaz opened Compact Fitness, 2006 S. Washtenaw Ave., in September 2020. Diaz, born in Chicago but raised in Texas, said he wanted to open a gym on the Southwest Side once he moved back to the city after high school. The gym specializes in group strength and conditioning classes, similar to CrossFit.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Called the Best in Illinois

Who said you have to be well-known in order to be called the best?. Matter of fact, who said you need to be easy to find in order to be called the best?. Apparently, it doesn't matter much to this place that has fans of their hot dogs and other offerings raving on review sites like Yelp.
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

A House in Austin teaches parents to bring healthier options to the table

On Wednesday nights this summer, 10 West Side parents gather to read food labels, try new recipes and cook a new meal for their families. Through the program My FRESH Table, the nonprofit A House In Austin gives families a hands-on opportunity to learn to make healthier and affordable choices when shopping for food for their families.
AUSTIN, TX
Secret Chicago

Drink With Dinosaurs At Replay’s New Jurassic Park Pop Up

Escape to an air-conditioned jungle this July. When Replay Lincoln Park launches a new pop-up you know it means business. After the success of previous pop-ups which saw the beloved bar transform into the likes of Moe’s Tavern, Shrek’s Swamp, and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the beloved vintage video games bar is back with another of its pop-culture-themed pop-ups to send fans into overdrive. This time around it has transformed its arcade bar at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue into none other than a Jurassic Park-themed jungle hideout as people flock to movie theaters to see the conclusion of the Jurassic Park saga.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Pierogi Fest Takes A Stand of Sorts!

Pierogi Fest that wacky, goofy, off the wall festival that everyone looks forward to and held Friday July 29th (11AM to 11PM), Saturday July 30th (11 AM to 11 PM) and Sunday July 31st (11AM to 5PM because the chairman gets tired and wants to go home) in Downtown Whiting, Indiana is taking a stand, well… depending on the person, it might be sitting down.
WHITING, IN
CBS Chicago

Drive-up food pantry helping residents living in South Side food desert

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After two major grocery stores closed up shop on the South Side, desperate communities are once again in the midst of  food desert.A non-profit organization is trying to bridge the gap with a drive-up food pantry on Wednesday. The pantry at Ada S. McKinley vocational services started up 10 a.m., at 61st street and Wentworth Avenue. The pantry will remain open until 2 p.m. The pantry is free and features fresh fruits, vegetables and other nutritious options.The goal is to help neighbors make healthy food choices.
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Taste of Crown Point Returns This Week

The Taste of Crown Point returns to Bulldog Park this weekend from 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 15, and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 16. This event features local Crown Point restaurants offering a taste of their customers’ favorite menu items and free concerts on both nights. Admission to this event is free.
CROWN POINT, IN
947wls.com

Chicago is giving away 5000 free bicycles to Chicagoans

With bike lanes, packed traffic, and parking fees, there may be a lot of incentive to get around on pedals and two wheels rather than a motorized 4. If you’re in need of a bike and live in Chicago, you’re in luck. As part of the new program, “Bike Chicago,” 5,000 Chicagoans will receive free bikes and maintenance and safety equipment for those bikes.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

NW Chicago mourns the loss of a business and community giant

Don Breede had a huge impact on the Portage Park and Jefferson Park communities, and on the retail fish business in Chicago. When a doctor gave Hagen’s Fish Market owner Don Breede a “get your affairs in order” diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, it was expected he had about a year to live. The cancer finally got him this spring–19 years after the diagnosis. Mr. Breede’s daughter, Tammy Jesse, part of the third generation to operate Hagen’s Fish Market in Portage Park, talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the impact her father, and generations before him, had on Chicago’s fresh fish business. And all you need to know about what kind of person Don was is summed up in a story Tammy tells about him in the audio below.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Same Vibe. Different Location. The Silver Room Block Party Returns

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Silver Room Block Party returns this weekend, July 16th and 17th. Now in its 17th year, the Silver Room Block Party (SRBP) moved from the 53rd Street, Hyde Park location to the shores of Lake Michigan at Oakwood Beach on 39th Street. Block Party founder, Eric Williams said the move was needed to accommodate more people. “The last year we did it, it was filled to capacity, and it was too crowded. With us being gone for two years and the anticipation of the block party’s return, I couldn’t have it at the same location. Especially with COVID. It wouldn’t have been comfortable.” Williams continued, “I knew I wanted to keep it on the southside, and I wanted somewhere that was beautiful. The lakefront made sense. It’s a beautiful backdrop and we have plenty of space.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy