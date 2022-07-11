ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Fire in Paso 07.11.2022

kprl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of sirens yesterday in the north county....

kprl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Atascadero City Council 07.12.2022

Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda. No public hearings at tonight’s meeting, but city manager Rochelle Rickard will give her management report. And the council will proclaim July as Parks Make Life Better month. The Atascadero city council meets at 6:00 this evening at the rotunda. You...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Workshop Wednesday 07.13.2022

PG&E is hosting a webinar at noon today to discuss wildfire prevention efforts in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. PG&E representatives will be on hand to answer questions and hear feedback. These online meetings allow community members to learn more about wildfire safety and emergency preparedness. To join,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
City
Vineyard, CA
Local
California Government
kprl.com

SLO County Supervisors 07.12.2022

San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting this morning at the county government center beginning at nine. On the consent agenda, item #17. Human resources items. “Submittal of a resolution approving wage and benefit changes for unrepresented employees, including certain benefit changes for the board of supervisors all districts.”. So that’s...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 07/04 – 07/10/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. July 04, 2022. 00:25— Maribel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Engines#Cal Fire
kprl.com

Debbie Peterson Talks in Atascadero 07.12.2022

Former Grover Beach Mayor Debbie Peterson spoke Monday night at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero. Peterson recently published a book about her experiences in San Luis Obispo County politics entitled, The Happiest Corruption: Sleaze, Lies and Suicide in a California Beach Town. Since her book was published several weeks ago, Peterson...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 3-11

On July 3, Albina Mejia Gonzalez, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 28th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice and for falsely representing oneself as another.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County grants large raises, attorney Don Ernst out

San Luis Obispo County supervisors sparred on two local issues at Tuesday Board of Supervisor’s meeting: the approval of raises of up to 23% for county officials, administrators and management staff; and whether to continue having attorney Don Ernst represent the county on an opioid lawsuit. While the board...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Santa Barbara Independent

Diablo Canyon’s New Lease on Life

“Cognitive dissonance!” exclaimed David Weisman during a recent interview. Weisman would repeat this more than a few times. And he had reason. For the past 20 years, Weisman — a poet, musician, and train aficionado who just celebrated his 61st birthday — has been waging relentless war in the wonkiest imaginable terms against PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant located in Avila Beach. When PG&E announced six years ago it would not seek a license renewal for California’s last remaining nuclear power plant, Weisman — spokesperson and agitator-in-chief for Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility — thought his job was effectively over. But in recent weeks, Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a budget trailer bill to set aside $75 million in state funding to help keep Diablo Canyon’s two reactors humming.
DIABLO, CA
kprl.com

Food & Farm News 07.13.2022

According to a UC Merced study conducted for the state, California farmers left nearly 400,000 acres of agricultural land unplanted last year because of a lack of water. The result, the study found, was a direct economic cost to farmers of $1.1 billion and the loss of nearly 9,000 agricultural jobs.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Missing Teenager Located 07.13.2022

An Arizona teenager who disappeared from Nipomo early this month, has been located in Mexico. Lily Trujillo is being held at the border until her family takes her birth certificate and picks her up. The 15 year old girl vanished while visiting family in Nipomo.
NIPOMO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy