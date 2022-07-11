ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlette, MI

Two car collision on M-25 leaves Marlette driver dead and his passenger injured

 2 days ago

A Marlette man is dead and another injured following a collision in Sherman Township last Friday, July 8, on M-25, south of Atwater Road. Responding to the scene around 6: 15 p.m. on Friday were Huron County Sheriff deputies, as well as the...

School Damaged in Saginaw Vehicle Crash

A crash Tuesday, July 12 in Saginaw injured two people and damaged a school. The crash occurred n Benjamin St. near State St. when a red sedan ran a red light and crashed into a black pickup truck. The truck was forced into Stone Elementary at 1000 State St. which sustained minor damage.
SAGINAW, MI
1 Woman Dead, 1 Man Injured In Macomb County Barricade Situation

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is dead and a man is injured following a barricade situation in Ray Township, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Michigan State Police reported that at about 10 p.m. on July 12, police responded to reports of a possible barricade situation in the 62000 block of North Avenue. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says that one woman is dead, and a man has a gunshot wound. In addition to this, they say they have a man in custody but did not clarify if it is the same man with the gunshot wound, or if it is another individual. The investigation is ongoing. Police say North Avenue will be closed between 28 Mile Road and 29 Mile Road as police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Marlette man dies after crash in Huron County, passenger seriously injured

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Marlette man died and his passenger was airlifted to a trauma center after a broadside crash on M-25 in Huron County. A Buick Enclave heading north on M-25 hit the Marlette man's Saturn sedan south of Atwater Road around 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Huron County Sheriff's Office.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Two people injured, school damaged in Saginaw crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers responded to a crash in Saginaw that hospitalized two people and damaged a school. On July 12, a driver traveling on Benjamin Street near State Street in Saginaw ran a red light and struck a truck. The collision sent the truck into Stone Elementary School,...
SAGINAW, MI
Separate crashes in Huron County claim lives of Snover woman, Marlette man

HURON COUNTY, MI — Police in Huron County have released the names of two people recently killed in separate traffic crashes, one of which occurred two weeks ago. The earlier crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on June 27 in Colfax Township. Janet K. Hoyt, 62 of Snover, was driving a 2006 Ford Escape on M-53/South Van Dyke Road when she tried turning into a private driveway near Thomas Road.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Man’s body found in RV fire behind former Saginaw business

SAGINAW, MI — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a burning motorhome behind a closed-down restaurant in Saginaw. At 1:56 p.m. on Monday, July 11, firefighters were alerted to the fire behind the former King Fish and More restaurant, 1202 N. Washington Ave., after it was spotted by a passerby. The fire was emanating from an RV parked behind the white-and-yellow, one-story structure.
SAGINAW, MI
Trial begins for Peck woman in 2021 buggy-SUV crash in Maple Valley Township

Pre-trial proceedings start today in the December 2021 buggy accident in Maple Valley Township that left one man dead and a woman injured. 45- year-old Angela Renee Reed of Peck waived arraignment of her charges on June 10 in the Sanilac District Court, with Reeds facing a count of a controlled substance via use of methamphetamine, one count of a moving violation causing death, and a moving violation causing serious impairment.
PECK, MI
Body found in burning motor home outside Saginaw building

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters found a man's body inside a burned out motor home in the city of Saginaw on Monday afternoon. The Saginaw Fire Department called to North Washington Avenue near 6th Street around 2 p.m., when they found the motor home on fire near a building. Once the fire was out, crews found the body of a man inside.
SAGINAW, MI
Fire closes Flint Township KFC restaurant, cause under investigation

FLINT TWP., MI – Authorities are investigating the cause of an early-morning fire at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 4427 Corunna Rd. Monday, July 11. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m., according to Flint Township Fire Chief Brett Beckley. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the top of the building.
FLINT, MI
Marlette man killed in crash Friday night in Huron County

Sherman Township, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The crash happened on M-25 (Lakeshore Road) south of Atwater Road in Sherman Township around 6:15 p.m. Investigators say Vincent Bechard, 67, died after his Saturn was hit by...
HURON COUNTY, MI
Armed robber targets Saginaw-area businesses in recent days

SAGINAW, MI — A string of Saginaw-area businesses have been targeted by an armed robber who remains at large. The first robbery occurred about 7 p.m. on Friday, July 8, at the Family Dollar at 1908 S. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw. A balaclava-wearing man walked into the store, approached employees, and displayed a gun tucked into his waistband as he demanded money, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
SAGINAW, MI
Cash reward offered for information on deadly double shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for your help solving a double homicide in Flint. On Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 about 3:30 p.m., Thomas Christopher Biggs, 34, and Heather Ann Bonner, 46, were found shot to death in a home in the 1300 block of Forest Hill Avenue on the city’s north side.
FLINT, MI
Police: Ex-employee at Flint GM plant threatened to shoot up facility

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been charged after he allegedly sent a threat to a facility last week, according to the Flint Police Department. On Wednesday, July 6, police received a complaint from GM personnel at Atherton Road and Van...
FLINT, MI
Fire damages Flint Township restaurant

FLINT TWP., MI – A kitchen fire has closed a Flint Township restaurant. Flint Township firefighters around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, responded to Captain Coty’s Restaurant, 1252 N. Ballenger Hwy., and found smoke coming from the rear part of the building. Flint Township Assistant Fire Chief...
FLINT, MI

