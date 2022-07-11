Trial begins for Peck woman in 2021 buggy-SUV crash in Maple Valley Township

A Marlette man is dead and another injured following a collision in Sherman Township last Friday, July 8, on M-25, south of Atwater Road. Responding to the scene around 6: 15 p.m. on Friday were Huron County Sheriff deputies, as well as the Harbor Beach Police and Sherman Township Fire Department. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said in a press release that the investigation is ongoing, with events still being put together, but at present, it appears that a 2012 Buick Enclave, driven by Benjamin Gusa, age 30 of Harbor Beach, was headed northbound on a curved part of the roadway when he collided with the side of a ’99 Saturn, driven by 67-year-old Vincent Bechard of Marlette.

