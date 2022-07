For the first time in over 72 years, there is no trace of a movie theater at the old Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township. If you have been watching the demolition of the old Towne 16 Theatre at the Black Horse Pike and Tilton Road over the past few months, it's completely gone now. The last walls fell on Tuesday, July 12th.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO