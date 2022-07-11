Manhattanhenge returns: Phenomenon brings spectacular sunset to New York

Across New York City, there are plenty of remnants of abandoned and lost rail lines, some of which have been defunct for over a century. Some of the rail lines have been revitalized, including the High Line, while others have been abandoned and left to wither away over the years. Some have become photo-worthy spots and have been renovated, while others are probably unknown to even those living in the neighborhood where the tracks degrade. Many were operated by the Long Island Rail Road and were rerouted over the years. Here are 10 abandoned and semi-abandoned rail lines across the five boroughs.

