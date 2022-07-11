ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattanhenge returns: Phenomenon brings spectacular sunset to New York

By Aliza Chasan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN (WPIX) — Get your camera ready because Manhattanhenge is making a comeback this week. The spectacular photo op will happen on Monday night and Tuesday night at about 8:20 p.m. ET. Viewers can head to specific cross-streets in Manhattan to catch the sunset align with New York...

