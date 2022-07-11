ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Shoplifters steal beauty store employee’s car after attacking him on Indy’s northeast side

By Matt Christy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMpI0_0gbsvL3q00

INDIANAPOLIS — Four shoplifters entered a beauty store on Indy’s northeast side, attacked several employees after being told to leave, and stole one of the workers’ vehicles.

According to a report filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to King’s Beauty and Fashion located near E. 38th Street and N. Rural Street on reports of a robbery that occurred on July 8 at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Delivery worker dies after being pinned between 2 trucks in Johnson County

Employees of the beauty store told FOX59 that the four individuals who entered the store were caught trying to shoplift and told to leave shortly after they arrived. When the owner asked the suspects to leave, the group became upset and knocked over mannequins on their way out.

Surveillance footage capturing the suspects as they entered the store appears to show two black males and two black females.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hy0kz_0gbsvL3q00
    Surveillance footage of all four suspects.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvswQ_0gbsvL3q00
    A clear photo taken by a store employee of the female suspect who was part of the group who entered the store.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljrJO_0gbsvL3q00
    A still shot taken from the surveillance footage that shows one of the suspect driving away in the stolen Kia.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNDtU_0gbsvL3q00
    A still shot taken from surveillance footage showing one of the suspects, far right, striking the store employee.

Employees reportedly followed the suspects outside the store in order to retrieve the stolen goods and began filming the suspects with their cellphones. Surveillance footage reveals the confrontation that followed outside the store with several of the suspects becoming upset at being filmed and assaulting several of the employees.

During the assault, a male suspect can be seen taking the car keys from one of the employees who is being hit repeatedly. The footage then shows a male suspect running over to a parked 2014 Kia Forte sedan where he unlocks the vehicle, gets inside, and drives away. The three other suspects then take off after the stolen vehicle, the male on foot while both female suspects are on motorized scooters.

IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in connection with Sunday homicide

The employee who was beaten and had his car stolen told FOX59 that his wallet, along with an envelope containing cash, was inside the Kia at the time of the theft. The employee also said the thieves tried to use his credit cards but he was able to lock them before they were used.

Employees said the store owner was also assaulted in the attack and that he was “beat pretty bad” and had been bleeding as a result.

IMPD confirmed the stolen Kia Forte was located on Monday evening. Police also confirmed that 18-year-old Jeremiah Campbell had been arrested for robbery in connection with this case. Police thanked members of the community for assisting in the investigation.

Police are still working to identify the other individuals involved in the King’s Beauty and Fashion robbery and determine if any arrest or charges are appropriate.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this incident should reach out to IMPD or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 28

Knowledge Reigns
2d ago

Thats Watermelisha, Koolaidrian, Da'liquent, and Jamal. Went to school with them.

Reply(2)
19
Greg Lotus
2d ago

A lot of Ken’s and Karen’s children are doing the same thing over in beech grove. Mayonnaise and Koolaid are all the same these days.

Reply(1)
5
Sheila Fernandez-Garrett
2d ago

These kids ain't got nothing else better to do with their time. 😡😡😡

Reply
15
 

