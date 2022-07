[On Tuesday], Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman announced this year’s annual Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week will be recognized July 17 – July 23, 2022 to honor community supervision professionals who work to keep communities safe and support the rehabilitative process for justice-involved individuals under their supervision and care. The Santa Barbara County Probation Department will be showcasing the work Probation does throughout Santa Barbara County to provide accountability, opportunity and hope for justice-involved individuals -- making a true difference in the lives of people by using evidence-based rehabilitation that helps people achieve long-term success.

