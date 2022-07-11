Visitor suffers life-threatening brain infection after swimming at Iowa beach

July 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri visitor has been diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening infection from a brain-eating ameba after swimming in an Iowa beach, prompting the beach's closure.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Friday, that the beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County "will be closed temporarily for swimming," as a precaution after the confirmed infection of the Missouri resident.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services confirmed the infection caused by an ameba called Naegleria fowleri in a tweet on Thursday.

"The infection is known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) -- it is not contagious, but can be life threatening," the agency said in a tweet. "The patient is being treated in ICU."

The agency added that public health officials were investigating the source of exposure. Naegleria fowleri is present in freshwater across the United States though infection, where the ameba travels up the nose to the brain where it destroys brain tissue, remains rare.

"It's strongly believed by public health experts that the lake is a likely source, but we are not limiting the investigation to that source because it hasn't been confirmed," the Missouri Public Health Department said in an update Friday. "Additional public water sources in Missouri are being tested."

Though PAM caused by Naegleria fowleri is a rare disease, it is almost always fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four people in the United States out of 154 have survived the infection from 1962 to 2021. Signs and symptoms are similar to bacterial meningitis and include severe frontal headache, fever, nausea and vomiting, in initial stage, followed by more severe symptoms, such as seizures, hallucinations and coma.

In September 2020, a 6-year-old boy in Lake Jackson, Texas, died after exposure to the ameba in the water of a splash fountain.