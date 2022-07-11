ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Visitor suffers life-threatening brain infection after swimming at Iowa beach

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dr9Vf_0gbsv48k00

July 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri visitor has been diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening infection from a brain-eating ameba after swimming in an Iowa beach, prompting the beach's closure.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Friday, that the beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County "will be closed temporarily for swimming," as a precaution after the confirmed infection of the Missouri resident.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services confirmed the infection caused by an ameba called Naegleria fowleri in a tweet on Thursday.

"The infection is known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) -- it is not contagious, but can be life threatening," the agency said in a tweet. "The patient is being treated in ICU."

The agency added that public health officials were investigating the source of exposure. Naegleria fowleri is present in freshwater across the United States though infection, where the ameba travels up the nose to the brain where it destroys brain tissue, remains rare.

"It's strongly believed by public health experts that the lake is a likely source, but we are not limiting the investigation to that source because it hasn't been confirmed," the Missouri Public Health Department said in an update Friday. "Additional public water sources in Missouri are being tested."

Though PAM caused by Naegleria fowleri is a rare disease, it is almost always fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four people in the United States out of 154 have survived the infection from 1962 to 2021. Signs and symptoms are similar to bacterial meningitis and include severe frontal headache, fever, nausea and vomiting, in initial stage, followed by more severe symptoms, such as seizures, hallucinations and coma.

In September 2020, a 6-year-old boy in Lake Jackson, Texas, died after exposure to the ameba in the water of a splash fountain.

Comments / 14

Someone's reality
2d ago

that's why I never go swimming in a body of water. too many people polluting everything

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Georgia student suffers stroke and brain damage at routine chiropractor visit

Caitlin Jensen's back hurt. Then her heart stopped. The Georgia Southern University student had just graduated, her eyes set to the future and all of its possibilities, when she decided to start her first summer free from the shackles of school by having her back adjusted. On 16 June, she visited a chiropractor and booked a basic adjustment. They tweaked her neck, and shortly after Ms Jensen began to feel ill. Her condition deteriorated quickly — enough to alarm those around her and prompt a 911 call. Ms Jensen was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found that her neck...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#The Infection#Seizure#Ameba#Cen
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
395K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy