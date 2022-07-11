ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning re-sign goaltender Maxime Lagace on one-year, two-way contract

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Maxime Lagace. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Goaltender Maxime Lagace originally joined the Tampa Bay Lightning as a free agent last summer. While he didn't see a ton of action with the NHL club this past season, it appears he's content with remaining a member of the organization for at least another year.

According to a Lightning press release, Tampa Bay has re-signed Lagace to a one-year, two-way contract. Per Courtney Holland of Florida television station WTSP, such a deal carries two different possible salaries based on if Lagace is with the NHL team or with the American Hockey League affiliate, in this instance the Syracuse Crunch.

Lagace appeared in just two games for the Lightning during the 2021-22 season. He went 1-1-0 with a 6.11 goals-against average and a .828 save percentage. The 29-year-old also played in 36 contests with the Crunch and notched a 23-9-2 record with a 2.31 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and four shutouts. Lagace went on to play in five Calder Cup Playoff matchups and produced a 2.57 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Throughout his pro career, Lagace has played in 20 NHL games with the Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights. He holds a record of 8-9-1.

