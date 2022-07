Bruce McCarty, age 79 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 as the result of an automobile accident. Bruce was born on September 13, 1942 in South Point, OH to the late James Edward Sr and Ida Marie Estep McCarty. He was a Vietnam veteran, a member of Burkesville First United Methodist Church, a former employee of Armco Steel Company in Ashland, Kentucky and Wyandot Popcorn Farm in Marion, Ohio and an avid bowler. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, James Haden McCarty and Chester Murrell McCarty.

BURKESVILLE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO