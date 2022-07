Judging success and failure in NHL free agency just hours after the market opened can be tricky, looking into the future to predict which moves will pan out — or not. Looking back at the slew of signings on Wednesday, it seems relatively easy to identify at least one winner and a loser. The Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash, stunning the league by landing Johnny Gaudreau with a seven-year contract for $68.25 million. Gaudreau, a first-team, all-NHL player last season rendered Calgary a loser when he informed the Flames on the eve of free agency that he was not signing their eight-year offer to stay.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO