ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Excessive heat advisory and record temperatures continue across Texas

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrDiK_0gbsshOL00
(Getty)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – From July 5th through July 11th an excessive heat warning has been issued for the Concho Valley, Heartland, and Big Country as the summer heat continues through Texas.

According to the National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo, San Angelo hit a record high on Sunday, July 10th at 107. The previous record was 105 on July 10, 1964. This marks the 42nd day of 100-degree weather in San Angelo in 2022

The City of Abilene also tied July 11th’s record high with a temperature of 106. The record was set in 1918 at 106.

The National Weather Service says the excessive heat and heat advisories will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures for the Concho Valley, Heartland, and Big Country are expected to reach between 105 and 109 on Monday and between 103 and 106 on Tuesday,

Northern Edwards Plateau and the Northwest Hill Countr including towns like Ozona, Sonora, Menard, and Junction are also in a heat advisory until July 12th. These places are expected to reach a high of 103 to 106 on Monday and 102 to 104 on Tuesday says the National Weather Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THUOZ_0gbsshOL00
Area map of the Concho Valley and surrounding areas that are in an Exessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories. Temperatures are expected to be between 105 and 109 for areas north of Brady and Barnhart. Towns south of the two are expected to reach temperatures between 103 and 106. This map is courtesy of the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in San Angelo.

The National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo also reminds people to stay safe from the heat.

People should take frequent breaks, find shade or air conditioning and drink plenty of water.

Children and pets should never be left in a vehicle unattended.

Dizziness, thirst, feeling weak or nausea are all signs of heat exhaustion.

If you become confused or unconscious you could be suffering from a heat stroke.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

NWS announces Heat Advisory until Thursday evening

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service and San Angelo Police Department have announced a heat advisory for the Concho Valley until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14. According to the release, the heat index expected values up to 104 during the day. Here is a link to the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday July 11th

It will be a week starting with excessive heat for all of the Big Country as we will see some 100 degree readings at least thru Tuesday and then relief from a mid week cold front is coming. For the rest of your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 107 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast and light at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ozona, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sonora, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Menard, TX
City
Heartland, TX
City
Junction, TX
KLST/KSAN

City of San Angelo updates road closure

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo updated the closure of Oxford Drive east of the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and Oxford Drive from Tuesday, July 12th through Friday, July 15th. The city says those that travel on College HIlls can avoid the closure by driving...
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

VIDEO: Grass fire burns in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire burned in south Abilene Monday afternoon. The fire took place off Maple Street and Industrial Blvd, igniting around 4:00 p.m. Monday near the Maxwell Golf Course. First responders were shutting down roads in the area as fire fighting efforts were underway. Several homes are potentially threatened by the […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Summer Heat#Heat Stroke#Air Conditioning#Big Country#Northern Edwards Plateau#The Northwest Hill Countr
KLST/KSAN

How to keep your household cool in the summer heat

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Record-breaking temperatures continue across the Concho Valley and Texas as the summer of 2022 continues. According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat warning has been issued since Wednesday, July 5th, and will continue through Monday, July 11th. On top of this excessive heat,...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo State Park is hiring!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park is hiring for a full-time Interpretive Ranger. This individual will be responsible for creating, planning, presenting, and leading public tours/events in the park and sometimes off-site. They will also handle most of the media interviews, assist in the gatehouse checking in visitors, assist in the field with general park maintenance, and help manage the volunteer system.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Lone Star 1280

Here are the 10 Buc-ee’s Locations Closest to Abilene, Texas

Here in Texas, we passionately (and sometimes, obnoxiously) show our pride in the things we love almost as much as our own moms and Buc-ee's is totally one of those things. However, for those of us in West Texas, we don't get to experience the awesomeness of Buc-ee's as much as we'd like because of the distance to the closest location.
ABILENE, TX
brady-today.com

Excessive Heat Warning Issued by the National Weather Service until 9PM Monday

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that is in effect until 9 PM CDT Monday. Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105-109 are expected in the Concho Valley, Big Country and the Heartland until 9 PM CDT Monday. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Local Business Goes Up in Flames!

Today on LIVE!, Kassie and Asher Harper Sits Down with LIVE!'s Matt Trammell and discuss Wake the Desert. Also, there was a fire at Servicemaster, street construction on Chadbourne, a San Angelo man ran on top of his house and into a tree to try and escape the police, and a 7-day outlook at the weather.
SAN ANGELO, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas wind power is failing right when the state needs it most

Wind power -- a key source of electricity in Texas -- is being sidelined just when the Lone Star State needs it most, with turbines generating less than a 10th of what they're capable of. A scorching heat wave is pushing the Texas grid to the brink. Power demand is...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

College Hills road construction underway

(KLST/KSAN)– Work trucks, traffic cones, and construction crews- that’s what drivers can see on College Hills. “This is the top road that we hear from citizens about ‘why haven’t y’all done something with college hills yet?’ well now we are going on it. We got the design finished up,” Patrick Frerich, Director of Operations with […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy