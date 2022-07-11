Excessive heat advisory and record temperatures continue across Texas

(Getty)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – From July 5th through July 11th an excessive heat warning has been issued for the Concho Valley, Heartland, and Big Country as the summer heat continues through Texas.

According to the National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo, San Angelo hit a record high on Sunday, July 10th at 107. The previous record was 105 on July 10, 1964. This marks the 42nd day of 100-degree weather in San Angelo in 2022

The City of Abilene also tied July 11th’s record high with a temperature of 106. The record was set in 1918 at 106.

The National Weather Service says the excessive heat and heat advisories will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures for the Concho Valley, Heartland, and Big Country are expected to reach between 105 and 109 on Monday and between 103 and 106 on Tuesday,

Northern Edwards Plateau and the Northwest Hill Countr including towns like Ozona, Sonora, Menard, and Junction are also in a heat advisory until July 12th. These places are expected to reach a high of 103 to 106 on Monday and 102 to 104 on Tuesday says the National Weather Services.

Area map of the Concho Valley and surrounding areas that are in an Exessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories. Temperatures are expected to be between 105 and 109 for areas north of Brady and Barnhart. Towns south of the two are expected to reach temperatures between 103 and 106. This map is courtesy of the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in San Angelo.

The National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo also reminds people to stay safe from the heat.

People should take frequent breaks, find shade or air conditioning and drink plenty of water.

Children and pets should never be left in a vehicle unattended.

Dizziness, thirst, feeling weak or nausea are all signs of heat exhaustion.

If you become confused or unconscious you could be suffering from a heat stroke.