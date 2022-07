On the day before Candycopia opened in Oak Park’s Medical Arts building, 717 Lake St., I stopped by to chat with Patrick Mason, who owns the bright new store with wife Alycia. One of the first things Mason said to me was, hand to heart, “I am passionate about caramel.” I believed him, and I went back recently to talk with him about the caramelized confections he carries…and he carries a lot of them.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO