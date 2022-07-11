ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie O’Donnell’s ‘very trippy’ experience returning to ‘A League of Their Own’ reboot

By Sam Rubin, Christine Samra
 2 days ago

After 30 years, Rosie O’Donnell returned to “A League of Their Own” in the television series reboot for Amazon Prime.

“It was very trippy to walk onto the set and to see all these women in their 20’s and 30’s, like we were, in the uniform with the baseball mitts,” she exclaimed. “I was thrilled to be asked to be a part of it- a small part of it-and happy that Abbi Jacobson decided to do this. She decided to show the emotional lives, the romantic lives of these women that Penny [Marshall] kind of shied away from in the movie.”

While three decades is a good chunk of time, it was like time never passed.

“It came right back to me,” she explained. “I just did a little thing with Bob Costas about the 30th anniversary and I thought ‘God that’s half my life ago.'”

O’Donnell’s small part in the series is much different from her role in the 1992 film. She plays the bar owner of a drinking hole that’s based on the real one the women went to in Evansville, Indiana.

“I have a wife and the police come and raid the place while all the ballplayers are in there. It’s a very emotional and very dramatic scene because the police back then weren’t very kind to gay people. This was a gay bar that I’m owning,” she said. ” You know it’s funny because I get beaten up a little bit in there and just to film, even though your body knows your brain knows it’s not true. to do it was unnerving. I couldn’t imagine what it was like for real people going through that who still go through that everyday in the United States of America.”

The Amazon series isn’t the only acting gig on O’Donnell’s books. She signed on to Showtime’s series “American Gigolo.” The job along with her daughter’s new school prompted her to move from her native East Coast to California.

“It’s been a big change, but I am loving it,” she said. “My little nine-year-old loves it. She keeps telling me ‘I can’t wait to invite my friends over and have them see my backyard is the ocean.'”

O’Donnell is also slated to return to her roots of stand-up comedy. She’s hosting a comedy benefit that is raising money for Friendly House L.A, which is an organization that helps women struggling with substance abuse. Kathy Griffin is the event’s headliner and both she and O’Donnell haven’t taken to the stand-up stage in some time. In August of last year, Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“She had her lung cancer and her vocal chord was snipped, so she’s been having trouble projecting. This will be her first time doing it since 2018 or 2019,” O’Donnell explained. “It’s going to be an exciting night. I’m going to get up there and see if I remember how. I’m pretty sure I do. I just performed at a big event at the Greek and I was up there for about 10 minutes and I’m like ‘oh, I remember how to do this!'”

The Stand Up for Friendly House L.A. comedy benefit is on July 16 at the Fonda Theatre.

Tickets are available at fondatheatre.com .

