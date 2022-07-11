ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get £290 off the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro ahead of Amazon Prime Day

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 4 days ago

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro for just £309 at Amazon . That's a saving of £290 off the list price, and we've only seen it this cheap once before.

We'll be rounding up all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals as soon as they land (we can't wait!) but this early offer will be hard to beat. It's not the only one either – you can also get the Garmin Instinct for only £164.40 , which is an excellent price. Not in the UK? Scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best Fenix 6 Pro and Garmin Instinct deals near you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWB0d_0gbspsxj00

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: £599.99 £309 at Amazon
Save £290.99 This is an enormous saving on the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro ahead of Prime Day. It's only been this cheap once before, and very briefly, so we wouldn't be surprised if this pre-Prime Day deal ends soon. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Kpsh_0gbspsxj00

Garmin Instinct: £269.99 £164.40 at Amazon
Save £105.99 Amazon has slashed the price of the excellent Garmin Instinct rugged sports watch ahead of Prime Day, and it's back down to almost its lowest ever price. Great news if you can't wait. View Deal

We're expecting to see more deals like these once Prime Day starts for real at midnight, as Amazon uses the opportunity to clear some stock of previous-generation watches. The Forerunner 245 and Instinct have now been superseded by the Forerunner 255 and Instinct 2, but both are still superb GPS watches with great battery life and excellent fitness-tracking features.

Best of all, Garmin supports its watches with regular software updates for many years, so you can buy an older watch safe in the knowledge that you won't be missing out on new bug fixes and firmware features.

If you're not in the UK, here are the best Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and Garmin Instinct deals near you.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Software Updates#Garmin Instinct#Garmin Fenix#The Forerunner 255
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Advnture

Advnture

32
Followers
325
Post
895
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy