FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 3-year-old child got ahold of an unsecured gun and shot herself Friday in Flint, police said. Police said the child and an older sibling were left inside a vehicle outside the Sunoco in the 1300 block of Court Street around 5 p.m. while her mother went inside. The girl found her mother's upholstered handgun inside the vehicle and shot herself in the hand.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO