A member of the Mountain Home City Council has announced her intention to run for re-election. Paige Evans will be looking to keep her seat in Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has served on the Parks and Recreation, Street, Personnel and Water and Sewer committees. In her announcement, Evans wrote, “Mountain Home is dear to my heart and I want to continue to advocate for steady growth while maintaining our small town feel; as well as, ensuring tax payer dollars are being spent wisely. It has been important to me to advocate for our city employees because they are the backbone of city government. I have been honored to serve in this capacity and ask for your support in the future.”

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO