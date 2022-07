Firefighters battled a fire that ignited several propane tanks and an RV and spread to a house in East Kingston late Monday afternoon. East Kingston Firefighters arrived within three minutes after the fire after was first reported around 5:15 p.m. to the property on Haverhill Road, according to Fire Chief Ed Warren. Flames had already spread to the propane tanks the 35-foot RV parked next to the shed and the house. The homeowner was able to safely evacuate the house.

EAST KINGSTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO