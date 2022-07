The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, an Affirmative Equal Opportunity employer, will conduct testing to establish an eligibility list for the position of Deputy Sheriff. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office maintains a lateral transfer list for trained Law Enforcement Officers who desire to apply for a position as Deputy Sheriff. Eligible candidates must have at least twelve (12) months of full-time uninterrupted service, with one or more recognized Illinois Police agencies and have obtained certification through the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. The employee will be placed at a wage level and benefits of a second year Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy. Lateral transfer applications and a resume should be mailed or dropped off at Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Chief Deputy Larry Finfrock, 101 N. Fourth Street, Suite 101, Effingham, Illinois 62401.

1 DAY AGO