This Texas brewing company wants to pay you to eat and drink your way across the Lone Star State

By Michael Fowler
 2 days ago
TEXAS (KETK) — A popular Texas brewing company wants to send one lucky person on a journey across the Lone Star State to find the best spots to eat and drink, as well as to learn more about the culture that makes the state great.

Karbach Brewing Company, known for their wildly popular Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, has launched its search for the Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer in honor of the expansion of the seltzer, which now includes flavors such as prickly pear, meyer lemon, watermelon, grapefruit and spicy mango.

The brewery is looking for the perfect candidate to take an adventure across Texas, traveling throughout the Lone Star State and the Southwest “to learn more about the friendly, weird, wonderful, big-hearted culture that makes the state and region great — like Karbach Ranch Water Hard Seltzers — and find unique travel gems.”

The winner of the contest will receive $10,000 to cover a stipend for a paid adventure to travel across Texas to eat and drink their way through the hidden gems of the Southwest that make it so uniquely special.

Karbach is also asking fans to submit their top, must-see stops in Texas and the Southwest through social media. Favorite restaurants, shops, hiking trails and anything in between can be submitted via social media “to help the brewery create the perfect ‘Southwest Travel Guide’ for all fans and the Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer to wander about and enjoy.”

The contest began on Wednesday, July 6 at midnight and will run through Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. Contestants have two ways to enter:

  1. Share a photo or video via Instagram detailing why you want to be a Karbach Ambassador, why you want to visit the Southwest and/or why you want to bring good news to the country. You must also tag Karbach in the post and include the hashtags #KarbachRanchWater, #Wanderer and #Contest. Your profile must also be public and must be following Karbach Brewing Company on Instagram.
  2. Visit KarbachRanchWaterWanderer.com and fill out the entry form, as well as enter a 100 maximum word essay detailing why you want to be the Karbach Ranch Water Ambassador, why you want to visit the Southwest this year and/or why you want to bring good news to the country.
For more information, visit Karbach Brewery on social media or visit their website.

Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds animal feces in food

A popular Texas pizza restaurant was just closed after a health inspector found animal feces in food that was to be served to customers. It can be hard to keep rodents, bugs, and other critters at bay when operating a restaurant. However, customers expect that when they purchase food from an eatery, the restaurant has taken all necessary steps to comply with health code regulations.
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Texas Taco Chain Opening First Restaurant in Town

A new taco joint has opened here in the Valley.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For one reason or another, Phoenix is often a proving ground for tacos. Whether from an independent restaurant owner or a massive chain, tacos inevitably find their way to the Valley. Few cities in the country (if not the world) have the sheer volume of taco restaurants as metro Phoenix, and a new launch in the city will only increase competition between the different restaurant options available.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
KILLEEN, TX
Evie M.

This stunning hotel is "One of the Most Haunted in the World". Would you stay?

The stunning Emily Morgan Hotel in San Antonio, TexasMattstone911 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. If you ask me, San Antonio, Texas is a beautiful place. There's the history, the food, the people, the Southern Charm. It's all so much to take in and quite a bit of fun. I was married out in San Antonio right on the River Walk (the super romantic Marriage Island), and my new husband and I stayed at the stunning Hotel Contessa. If San Antonio isn't on your "must visit" list, you are making a mistake, for sure.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
