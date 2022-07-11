Pirates reportedly 'unlikely' to trade All-Star closer David Bednar, OF Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar is an All-Star. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With the Pittsburgh Pirates seemingly destined for their seventh straight October without playoff baseball and their fourth straight year with a losing record, one would think they'd be in clear sell mode ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. That may not completely be the case, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.

Two notable names on the Pirates roster that have been surrounded by numerous trade rumors are2021 All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds and closer David Bednar, who was named a first-time All-Star on Sunday.

"The Pirates already have rebuffed tempting offers for both players, sources told The Athletic, and it appears unlikely Reynolds or Bednar will be traded during this season," Biertempfel wrote.

Shortly before the 2022 campaign began, it was reported that the San Diego Padres "engaged in trade talks" with Pittsburgh regarding Reynolds. The 27-year-old then agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million deal with the club in mid-April.

Reynolds leads the Pirates in a host of categories on offense thus far this year, including batting average (.261), on-base percentage (.343), slugging percentage (.465), OPS (.808), home runs (15), hits (79) and runs scored (40).

Bednar meanwhile is in the a breakout season in his fourth year in the league. Through 34 appearances, the righty has posted a 3-2 record with 15 saves and registered a 2.63 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 55 strikeouts across 41 innings pitched.