ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates reportedly 'unlikely' to trade All-Star closer David Bednar, OF Bryan Reynolds

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsWqI_0gbslmU500
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar is an All-Star. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With the Pittsburgh Pirates seemingly destined for their seventh straight October without playoff baseball and their fourth straight year with a losing record, one would think they'd be in clear sell mode ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. That may not completely be the case, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.

Two notable names on the Pirates roster that have been surrounded by numerous trade rumors are2021 All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds and closer David Bednar, who was named a first-time All-Star on Sunday.

"The Pirates already have rebuffed tempting offers for both players, sources told The Athletic, and it appears unlikely Reynolds or Bednar will be traded during this season," Biertempfel wrote.

Shortly before the 2022 campaign began, it was reported that the San Diego Padres "engaged in trade talks" with Pittsburgh regarding Reynolds. The 27-year-old then agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million deal with the club in mid-April.

Reynolds leads the Pirates in a host of categories on offense thus far this year, including batting average (.261), on-base percentage (.343), slugging percentage (.465), OPS (.808), home runs (15), hits (79) and runs scored (40).

Bednar meanwhile is in the a breakout season in his fourth year in the league. Through 34 appearances, the righty has posted a 3-2 record with 15 saves and registered a 2.63 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 55 strikeouts across 41 innings pitched.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees will have to part with one of these 2 players to land star pitcher Luis Castillo

If the New York Yankees really want Cincinnati Reds star pitcher Luis Castillo, they will need to offer up one of their top shortstop prospects. The Yankees wouldn’t mind another starter, and they do like Luis Castillo, but with the Reds’ requesting one of two top shortstop prospects — Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza — they may end up settling for a depth piece instead. Like everyone else, they’ll look at the bullpen, but with talented relievers Jonathan Loaisiga and Zack Britton heading back to an already excellent pen, that’s not a major need either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa Left The White Sox Announcers Baffled

It was deja vu yesterday for the Chicago White Sox. Yesterday, during game one of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, manager Tony La Russa made another confusing decision. With an 0-1 count on Jose Ramirez, La Russa opted to give the All-Star third baseman the free...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Re-Sign Evgeni Malkin to Four-Year Deal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins officially have the squad back together. Despite reports that Evgeni Malkin was set to test free agency, the star forward is staying at PPG, signing a four-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh. Malkin's four-year deal totals $24.4 million, $6.1 million per season. The seven-time NHL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic#The San Diego Padres
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp

The New York Rangers made a big splash at the trade deadline in order to bring Andrew Copp to town. It was a move that immediately paid dividends, as he was a key contributor in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the expectation that Copp would re-sign with the Rangers this offseason, it […] The post Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Yardbarker

Yankees have Gold Glove outfielder in their sights at trade deadline

With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, the New York Yankees are looking to make improvements, specifically in the starting pitching rotation and outfield. With Joey Gallo struggling significantly, general manager Brian Cashman needs a supplement, especially when it comes to mitigating fatigue down the stretch for players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Albert Pujols high-fived Nelly after mashing a home run

Albert Pujols is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, a fearsome hitter who terrified the National League for over a decade, won three Most Valuable Player awards and two World Series. After returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, he announced that 2022 will be his farewell season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy