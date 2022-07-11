ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock Drops Series Finale to Albuquerque 10-2

milb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROUND ROCK, Texas – The Round Rock Express (45-39) couldn’t climb out of a 10-0 deficit and fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (39-45) by a final score of 10-2 on Sunday night at Dell Diamond. Express reliever RHP Cole Winn (6-1, 5.93) was tagged with the loss....

www.milb.com

KRQE News 13

Jayme Hinshaw ready to try bare-knuckle fighting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jayme Hinshaw is ready to try something new. The Fit NHB atomweight’s next battle will not be MMA but bare-knuckle. “I never professionally done bare-knuckle fighting, but I grew up here in the south valley,” said Hinshaw. “So, I’ve had my fair share of street fights and bare-knuckle. So, it’s nothing new to me.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Western New Mexico Mariachi band representing at national conference

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Mariachi Plata,” a group of college musicians from Western New Mexico University are representing their school and the state at a national conference in Albuquerque. The “Mariachi Spectacular” is a week of events around Albuquerque that brings together Mariachi musicians. The group from WNMU will attend workshops during the week and compete with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
MetalSucks

Albuquerque’s Metalhead Mayor Tim Keller on The MetalSucks Podcast #446

Diehard metal fan and Mayor of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Tim Keller is our guest this week! Tim discusses how he looks to metal for inspiration when he is writing speeches, which bands help us focus when we need to create a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet, and how many of his peers in public service are also hardcore metalheads.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Large warehouse facility coming to Albuquerque west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may not look like much, but developers say the 110 acres near I-40 and 98th St. is prime real estate for a big need in Albuquerque. “There’s a huge need in this market to be able to provide top-notch industrial class A warehouse on probably the best location available in the region, right off of I-40,” said Brian Patterson, Senior Vice President for Titan Development.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nation of Patriots tour comes through Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nation of Patriots Tour made its way through Albuquerque Sunday. The tour raises money for veterans and their families. They bring along an American flag that goes through all 50 states. Since 2009, they have raised more than a million dollars to help provide financial assistance to veterans. 100% of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

7 animals dead at Albuquerque BioPark within a year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque BioPark officials announced the death of a chimpanzee. The primate died from complications of a bacterial infection that also killed several others in 2021. The Albuquerque BioPark is mourning the loss of Thunder, a 22-year-old chimpanzee. "It's a sad day for the BioPark," Bob Lee,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IGN

Albuquerque Erecting Statues of Walter White And Jesse Pinkman

In a move to reveal what is likely the first ever municipal statues honoring meth manufacturers, the city of Albuquerque is unveiling statues dedicated to Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. According to a press release, the statues were originally commissioned from sculptor Trevor Grove in 2019 by...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
9News

Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King dies

SANTA FE, N.M. — Matt King, the co-founder of Meow Wolf, died unexpectedly on Saturday, the company said on Tuesday. King was an artist and creative director of the New Mexico-based arts and entertainment company. He was present at the first Meow Wolf meeting in 2008 and, along with Quinn Tincher, created the company's first immersive art show, the company said in a news release.
golobos.com

Lobo Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule Tuesday, featuring 10 games against teams that won at least 20 games last season. Overall, the Lobos will play 20 games at The Pit in 2022-23 with 10 home regular-season non-conference games, nine home Mountain West games and one home exhibition game.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane New Mexico receives donation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico has received a $10,000 donation from Petco’s charity organization, Petco Love. The funds will go toward a donor-subsidized veterinary clinic, providing low-cost vet services and care for shelter animals. Animal Humane also helps homeless cats and dogs find permanent homes. Animal Humane says Petco has helped them for nearly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

WATCH: Retired military dog reunites with handler in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A military dog will now be calling New Mexico home, and he won't be doing it alone. Akim was reunited with his former handler Tuesday morning in northeast Albuquerque. He's a 10-year-old German shepherd with a lot of experience. The canine not only specialized in finding...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Sgt. Tim Lonz’s Last Day Is Today

LAPD Sgt. Tim Lonz is working his last shift today, Monday, July 11. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Sgt. Tim Lonz’s ‘Smile’ sign that he began waving to cheer people up during the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a familiar sight at the Trinity roundabout. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Jacob Gallegos

Jacob Gallegos unexpectedly passed away on July 3rd, 2022 at the age of 42 in Albuquerque, NM at 8:15 am. Jacob is survived by his children; Destiny Gallegos, Terrance Gallegos, Christan Smart, Eyleah Valdez, and Brandon Mazzarise; his parents; Mary Louise Gallegos and George Gallegos; his siblings; Carlos Gallegos and Alicia Parker; his nieces and nephews; Devirae Gallegos, Eric Parker, and Jordan Cruz; his granddaughters; Ava Valdez, Millie Mazzarise and Amisti Smart; his God daughter; Adrianna Martinez; aunts and uncles; Veronica Porter, Robert Cruz, Roberta Gallegos, and Antonia Gallegos; his godparents; Emily and Louis Encines as well as numerous friends and family. He is preceded by his grandparents; Alice Cruz, Richard Gallegos (Chico bear), Magdalena Gallegos (Mama bear); his brother-in-law and lifelong childhood friend; Shawn Smart; and his uncle; Steve Porter.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Blake’s Lotaburger is turning 70 this year

This New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70 locations across the state and they are known as they go to for quality food. Blake’s has been working on big plans to party for their birthday. Blake Chanslor flipped the first Lotaburger in Albuquerque at their first location on San Mateo on a Saturday 70-years-ago. This year on Saturday, July 9 they will be hosting seven events across New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Locker 505 opens new uptown location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locker 505 is known for taking gently used clothes and donating them to school kids. But Saturday they were all about something new. They just moved to a new location across from Coronado Center. They held a grand opening event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and say this new place will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How an Albuquerque nightclub became a library

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Atlas Obscura

New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society

Located on an industrial siding in Albuquerque, the volunteers for the New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society have been working for over 20 years to restore the Atchison Topeka & Santa Fe locomotive 2926 to operating condition. ATSF 2926, a 4-8-4 “Northern,” is one of 30 in the 2900 series built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

