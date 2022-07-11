Round Rock Drops Series Finale to Albuquerque 10-2

Jacob Gallegos unexpectedly passed away on July 3rd, 2022 at the age of 42 in Albuquerque, NM at 8:15 am. Jacob is survived by his children; Destiny Gallegos, Terrance Gallegos, Christan Smart, Eyleah Valdez, and Brandon Mazzarise; his parents; Mary Louise Gallegos and George Gallegos; his siblings; Carlos Gallegos and Alicia Parker; his nieces and nephews; Devirae Gallegos, Eric Parker, and Jordan Cruz; his granddaughters; Ava Valdez, Millie Mazzarise and Amisti Smart; his God daughter; Adrianna Martinez; aunts and uncles; Veronica Porter, Robert Cruz, Roberta Gallegos, and Antonia Gallegos; his godparents; Emily and Louis Encines as well as numerous friends and family. He is preceded by his grandparents; Alice Cruz, Richard Gallegos (Chico bear), Magdalena Gallegos (Mama bear); his brother-in-law and lifelong childhood friend; Shawn Smart; and his uncle; Steve Porter.
