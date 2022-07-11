ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

ALABAMA: Gas leak leads to multi-lane road closure

By Nicole Sanders
 2 days ago
UPDATE 3:05 p.m. 7/11/2022: ALEA says the roadway re-opened as of 3:04 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A gas leak has led to a road closure in Montgomery County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The gas leak happened at 10:13 a.m. on Monday, July 11, and resulted in all lanes of Alabama 110 and Chantilly Parkway, in Montgomery County, to close for an undetermined amount of time.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the Pike Road Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are directing traffic in the area.

