Murder and robbery charges have been dismissed without prejudice for one of three women indicted in the death of an elderly man in 2006 in Christian County. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boiling filed the order dismissing the charges against Regina Vause in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Lashanda Bell and Annastaja Hathaway were also indicted for murder and robbery in connection to the death of 84-year old Roscoe Mayes whose body was discovered in a Greenville Road home on April 12, 2006.

