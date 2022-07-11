ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Experienced Water Damage Home Restoration in Magnolia, TX

By admin
getnews.info
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome restoration is an involving process given the amount of work done to reinstate the home to its initial and even a better form. Working with the right team enables homeowners to get the best service and quality materials to reclaim their homes after the hazardous occurrences hence the need to...

www.getnews.info

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Republic Grand Ranch hosts 1st Anniversary Sale and Celebration. Nearly 900 Homesites Sold.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties, a leader in premium recreation and residential property celebrates the 1st Anniversary of the Next Great Acreage Community in Texas, Republic Grand Ranch, Nearly 900 homesites have sold in the first year of this Montgomery County land development, featuring high elevation 2+ acre wooded homesites at pre-development pricing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Heatwave pushes health concerns for Houston residents

HOUSTON (CW39) The summer heat is threatening Houston area residents more than ever this year. Low-income families living in aging homes with inefficient air quality and temperature equipment are most at risk for health and safety challenges. In response, Rebuilding Together (RT) launched its Safe and Sound Services Program (SSSP), an initiative that targets significant health and safety hazards in homes and provides relief to the Harris County homeowners RT serves.
HOUSTON, TX
Magnolia, TX
Magnolia, TX
Magnolia, TX
Magnolia, TX
Fort Bend Star

Work beginning on 2,000 home community near Rosenberg

A national developer has begun work on a new, 933-acre community near Rosenberg that could one day contain as many as 2,000 homes, according to a news release. Starwood Land, a Florida-based developer with projects in 10 states, is working with local developer Land Tejas to construct a master-planned community called Starbridge, according to the release.
ROSENBERG, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands® Becomes World’s Largest Master Planned Community to Achieve LEED® Precertification

HOUSTON, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that two of its award-winning master planned communities—The Woodlands® and Bridgeland®, both in the Greater Houston area—have earned LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming the first master planned communities (MPCs) in Texas to achieve this status. The Woodlands and Bridgeland join an elite global group of entities recognized by LEED for being dedicated to making their communities healthy, resilient, inclusive, and inherently sustainable for residents. The Woodlands, at 44.5 square miles, becomes the largest master planned community in the world to earn precertification.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Oak Ridge High School construction complicated by water jurisdiction question

The Oak Ridge North City Council discussed a problem with water meters at Oak Ridge High School at its July 11 regular meeting. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Oak Ridge North city officials said an issue with a water meter at Oak Ridge High School must be fixed for the school to open in August. However, City Council discussed uncertainty regarding which jurisdiction water supply falls under—Oak Ridge North or Shenandoah—at a July 11 meeting.
OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX
Community Impact Houston

Central African Market coming soon to Cypress

Central African Market is located off of Fry Road. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Central African Market will open soon at 7334 Fry Road, Ste. D, Cypress, once the permitting process is complete, officials said. The shop will offer various foods and items of central African origin. 281-758-8700. www.facebook.com/Central-African-Market-107292825277992. Reporter, Cy-Fair.
CYPRESS, TX
kwhi.com

NUMEROUS FIRE DEPARTMENTS BATTLE 300-ACRE FIRE NEAR COLUMBUS

Around 30 fire departments from several counties have endured a multi-day effort to fight a grass fire spreading hundreds of acres in Colorado County. The fire began Monday morning in the area of County Road 103 and Highway 71, south of Columbus. Initial reports stated the fire was 50-60 acres in size, but it grew to 300 acres by Monday night.
COLUMBUS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Burkes Outlet holds grand opening July 14 in Tomball

Burkes Outlet is now open in Tomball. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) A grand opening is set for July 14 for Burkes Outlet in Tomball, according to the company's website. The store opened the week of July 11 at 27714 Business 249, Tomball, according to employees at the Tomball location. The store is located next to Hobby Lobby. Burkes Outlet offers customers brand-name apparel, accessories and home goods at up to 70% off prices, the company's website states. The grand opening event includes a prize wheel, a $100 gift card raffle and a gift card treasure hunt for $5 gift cards, according to store information. https://stores.burkesoutlet.com/tx/tomball/outlet-store-220.html.
TOMBALL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MASS MEDICAL CASUALTY DRILL AT CANEY CREEK HIGH

Close to 10 am Wednesday morning multiple fires and EMS units were seen responding to Caney Creek High. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed off part of FM 2090 as ambulances and fire units came in from Montgomery and Walker County. A report first came in from the nurse’s office that they has a student that was unresponsive and at first thought possibly a diabetic emergency. However, it was soon learned it was an overdose of some unknown drug. As EMS and Caney Creek Fire arrived they were alerted to more patients, at first just a few but then many more as the number grew to close to fifty. Conroe ISD Police were on the scene and requested help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Precinct 2 Constables Office. Several students had alerted their parents who then responded to the school and made the scene even more chaotic as first responders now had to deal with worried parents and close to fifty students needing medical attention. Students were transported to area hospital emergency rooms. This was all a drill to be prepared for a real emergency. The students were part of the University of St. Thomas Nursing Program. At times it appeared that they had also gone through acting school. Students were ill, students overdosed, parents argued to get their children and unruly students that the principal had to get law enforcement to escort to his office due to him interfering with the medics. Jason Millsaps with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said the drill went very well, first responders were put into the chaos and came out very well. It also was able to show what the area hospitals were capable of handling. He said some of the students were to be transported on two Ambubusses from Houston and Atascocita, however, just prior to the drill they were called to assist when a nursing home fire came in early Wednesday morning in Willis. The fire damaged the kitchen at the Willis Convalescent Home and it was thought close to 40-people were going to have to be evacuated. That however was not the case as they were moved away from the area of the kitchen as firefighters cleared the air of smoke.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NURSING HOME FIRE IN WILLIS

533AM-A report came in a short time ago of smoke filling the cafeteria at the Willis Convalescent Center on North Danville Street in Willis. Units with North Montgomery County Fire and New Waverly fire arrived on the scene with a fire in the kitchen area. As a precaution, they started the evacuation of part of the building and requested several ambulances to stand by. The fire is extinguished and firefighters are using fans to remove the smoke now. Reporting moving some residents to a different section of the structure. No injuries reported.
WILLIS, TX

