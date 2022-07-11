ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Free Slurpees at 7-Eleven on July 11, Slurpee Day!

 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Free Slurpee alert!. The convenience store 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees on July 11, also known as Slurpee Day. A brain-freeze alert should be in effect as...

First Coast News

Renowned Kickbacks Gastropub now up for sale in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story) Have you ever wanted your very own secret beer cellar? What about a bar that boasts the world's second-largest draft beer selection?. Kickbacks Gastropub and Goozlepipe & Guttyworks is now for sale in Jacksonville, Florida. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Last chance to feel the freeze for free on 7-Eleven’s 95th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 7-Eleven is celebrating its 95th birthday on Monday, a.k.a Free Slurpee Day, which means free Slurpees!. 7-Eleven said it recognizes the importance of acknowledging its customers. “It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing without our customers,” 7-Eleven said....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
QSR Web

Longtime McDonald’s franchisee family sells stores

The Casper family, which owns 60 McDonald's franchises in the Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida, area, is selling their stores back to McDonald's. The first restaurant opened in 1958, according to a WTSP report. McDonald's will buy out Caspers Company, which is one of the burger company's largest operators by Oct....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Scramblers wants to open five area restaurants

Scramblers Director of Franchising Kelly Buerk said the Toledo, Ohio-based company is committed to open five restaurants in the Jacksonville area. The breakfast and lunch restaurant will open its first two Jacksonville locations at 9840 Old Baymeadows Road in Deerwood Village Mall and at 1500 University Blvd W. in Lakewood South.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed this week in Palatka

Farm Share will distribute food at an event this week in Putnam County. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event will take place at the now-closed Jenkins Middle School at North 19th Street in Palatka on Friday from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The event is estimated to...
PALATKA, FL
Action News Jax

Monroe’s Smokehouse, Simply Sara’s announce closures amid inflation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two more Jacksonville restaurants announced they are closing for good partially due to the rising cost of inflation. On Facebook, Monroe’s Southside location posted, ‘We have survived the worst of the pandemic, rising overhead and operational cost, labor shortages but it was an unforeseen major building repair cost that played a role in us having to make the exceedingly difficult decision.’
JACKSONVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

McDonald’s is buying out Caspers Company

July 12, 2022 - McDonald's is buying out Tampa-based Caspers Company's stake in the McDonald's franchise, which is the largest in the state. The Caspers announced Monday they plan to sell all of its McDonald’s locations and franchises on Oct. 1. The Caspers Company is controlled by Blake Casper and Allison Casper Adams and operates 60 locations in Tampa and Jacksonville. "Three generations of Caspers have shined the arches, serving millions of Happy Meals along the way," a release from Caspers reads. "Caspers has contributed to countless charitable organizations supporting the communities with which it has operated. Blake Casper, Allison Casper Adams, and husband Robby Adams wish to thank the thousands of loyal team members who have made Caspers McDonald's so successful over the generations. They have been the smiling faces making the difference in millions of Floridians' lives. We wish the McDonald's system much success in the future." The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The siblings also own the Oxford Exchange, a coworking space with a restaurant and retail, and The Stovall House in Tampa as well as The Library, the restaurant on the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital's St. Petersburg campus.
TAMPA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage, two-story Mediterranean-style home in Harbour Island at Marsh Landing. Features five bedrooms, four full and two half-bathrooms, balcony, pool and boat slip in the marina. DUVAL. $2,950,000. 208 35th Ave. S., Jacksonville Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.24 acre. House size: 4,159 square feet.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Whataburger proposes prototype along Southside Boulevard

Whataburger proposes to develop a double-drive-thru prototype restaurant at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. The almost 3,200-square-foot restaurant is planned on about 1 acre between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent, engineer and architect Sevan Multi-State Solutions says in a letter to the St. Johns River Water Management District that its...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Help wanted: Take our ‘work’ survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The reporters at “Solutionaries,” a show focused on solutions to significant issues we all face, are planning an upcoming series about work. They plan to tell stories with a wide range of experiences and backgrounds, and we’re hoping you’ll consider participating. If...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Jacksonville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Jacksonville, Florida

If you’re in the mood for some breakfast and brunch, head to Metro Diner, a local hotspot. There, you’ll enjoy eggs, peppers, potatoes, cheese, and chicken and waffles, with a southern twist. Or, try grits with shrimp or shepherd’s pie. No matter how you choose to enjoy your breakfast or lunch, you’ll surely find something that will delight your palate.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

What would you like to see in Clay County?

Jacksonville, Fla. — If you live in Clay County, now is your chance to tell county leaders what kind of attractions would make the county a better place to live, work and visit. The county has sent a survey to residents asking for their input on its strategic tourism...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Rabid cat prompts alert for Ortega area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County on Tuesday issued a rabies alert for an area of the Westside. The warning was prompted by a rabid cat in the Wesconnett area and will remain in effect through Sept. 8, the Duval County health department said.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
