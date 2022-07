ATLANTA (AP) — In what he called “a measuring-stick win” in the opener of an NL East showdown, Max Scherzer was the difference-maker for the New York Mets. Scherzer pitched seven strong innings, Luis Guillorme homered and drove in two runs, and the Mets beat Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Monday night. “They’re a great team over there and you want to come out and play your best baseball,” Scherzer said. The right-hander was very close to his very best. Thanks to Scherzer’s outstanding performance, the first-place Mets stretched their division lead over the Braves to 2 1/2 games.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO