San Antonio, TX

Innovative Lasers

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's still time to get that summer body. Laura Alexis & Patricia Hermanson with innovative lasers are...

news4sanantonio.com

More
news4sanantonio.com

Blue Plate Award: The Original Panchito's Mexican Restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate Award is a family tradition here in San Antonio that needs no introduction. Panchito's has been a local favorite for the last 42 years. They win this week’s award for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean while serving up tasty food. Welcome...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

YMCA of Greater San Antonio receives $500,000 gift to update ranch

COMFORT -- A ranch, designed to let families and children explore the outdoors in the Hill Country, is receiving a major gift. Valero has awarded a $500,000 gift to the YMCA of Greater San Antonio for the YMCA Roberts Ranch in Comfort. The 1,100 acre property has native plants and wildlife to help families learn about and explore nature.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Seaworld San Antonio breaks down shark misconceptions on 'shark awareness day'

SAN ANTONIO -- Wednesday is shark awareness day. In honor of the day, Seaworld San Antonio wants to help the public learn more about the apex predators. Seaworld says sharks are responsible for helping maintain a healthy ecosystem by removing weak, sick or dying animals in the ocean. Despite what most believe are menacing looks, experts say sharks aren't interested in humans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio abortion clinic closing, relocating to New Mexico

After the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a local abortion provider is closing up their clinics and moving them across state lines. “It’s bittersweet,” said Andrea Gallegos, the executive administrator at the clinic. “We have always been in the fight for both states, Texas and Oklahoma. We stayed open as long as we could.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Experts call Uvalde hallway video 'chaos' and 'unacceptable'

SAN ANTONIO - Reaction continuing to pour in after the Austin American-Statesman chose to publish the full 82 minutes of video from inside Robb Elementary. The video, which includes edited audio, starts with the Uvalde gunman crashing near the school and lasts a total of 82 minutes. It ends when police finally break into the room and kill the shooter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

FREE GAS in Boerne on Saturday!

BOERNE, Texas – City Hills Church is giving away free gas in Boerne Saturday. You read that right! On July 16th, City Hills Church will be giving out FREE GAS. The church has partnered with Big’s Exxon at Longhorn Cafe (corner of Herff Rd & Hwy 46) in Boerne. The free gas goes on sale at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or while supplies last)
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local non-profit encourages kids to live a healthy lifestyle this summer

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun, family-friendly way to stay active this summer, a local non-profit is teaching children how to prioritize health while also encouraging them to chase their dreams. It's called Running Down a Dream. The organization provides kids with a pair of running shoes,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Meals on Wheels helping elderly cool off in heat

As the heat rises, a group of the population that is more susceptible to heat related injuries are the elderly. Forrest Myane, Chief Strategy and Development Officer with Meals on Wheels San Antonio says they are always working year -round to provide resources in extreme heat or the bitter cold.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Camp-themed beer garden offers double entertainment with double venue

SAN ANTONIO -- If you are looking for a new hangout spot, there's a place in San Antonio that offers two options in one. Camp 1604 is located off Loop 1604, between I-10 and Vance Jackson Road, on the city's northwest side. It houses two businesses in one. On one side is Camp 1604 which offers between 50 and 60 beer options. There are also outdoor activities such as archery, ax throwing, ping pong and giant Jenga. On the other side is the Kung Fu Saloon, which offers up a bar, as well as vintage arcade games including Street Fighter and Skeeball.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde CISD Superintendent gives update on safety and security for upcoming school year

UVALDE, Texas – On Wednesday, the Superintendent of the Uvalde School District gave an update on their return-to-school plan, revolving around safety and security. Hal Harrell says the district has been working with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center with $1 million from the Las Vegas Raiders, helping them make these projects a reality.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Celebrate Christmas in July by helping families in need

SAN ANTONIO - It's Christmas in July! Sort of. We are helping raise money for the San Antonio Police Officers' Association Blue Santa Christmas donation program. Since 2015, The Blue Cares Blue Santa program has helped more than 10,000 children in our community receive gifts during the holidays, and right now many families are struggling with the rising costs of just about everything so your donation can really go a long way.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
news4sanantonio.com

'Code Red' issued for animals at risk of euthanasia at ACS

SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio Pets Alive is issuing a Code Red as more than two dozen animals are at risk of euthanasia at the city's animal shelter. San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA) is working to find space to house 29 dogs that could be at risk of being euthanized at Animal Care Services due to overcrowding. The at-risk animals include dog mothers and puppies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Edwards Aquifer Authority urges residents to conserve water

There are 2.5 million people that depend on the Edwards Aquifer, the Edwards Aquifer Authority says due to the lack of rain and historic heat, the region is in a severe drought. According to a map from the Edwards Aquifer Authority, Bexar county is in the deep red, what's called...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

HEAT ADVISORY: Excessive Heat Warning in effect Tuesday and throughout the week

SAN ANTONIO - Blistering hot weather pattern rolls on with the big heat dome in control of our weather to the northwest and ongoing drought conditions making it easier for the sun to heat the air temperature. Tuesday looks a degree or two cooler than Monday, but will likely top out around 104, 105 and that's good enough for another daily record. There will be a few pop-up showers or a t-storm in the Hill Country to western zone counties later in the day with a slight 10% chance one of these occur in the I-35 corridor in and around Bexar County.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

HEAT ADVISORY: Excessive Heat Warning in effect as dangerous conditions continue

SAN ANTONIO - Mostly clear and very warm overnight with lows near 80 early Monday. Plenty of sun early Monday and temps will warm up quickly. Record heat expected by the afternoon. It will be dangerously hot as we are expecting to break the all time July record high of 107, projecting a high of 108. Excessive Heat Warning 1pm to 8pm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Community Policy