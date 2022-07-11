ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save on cat toys: Amazon Prime Day deals

By Steve Wright
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 4 days ago

With less than 24 hours to go until this bumper annual sales event officially gets underway, the cat toys Amazon Prime Day deals are beginning to roll in thick and fast with savings of up to 67% on some of the best cat toys around.

Daily play sessions are vital for your feline friends health and wellbeing, so whether it's flapping fish, one of the best laser cat toys or a fun tunnel, keeping that toy box full and varied is the key to ensuring your beloved bundle of fluff stays physically and mentally fit.

While there are plenty of toys available that you and your kitty can enjoy together, you'll find a great selection of interactive and automated options that are ideal for those days when you're out and about a lot and you don't want your feline friend to get bored.

To help you find the best plaything for you pal, we've rounded up the latest and greatest cat toy deals that are dropping as we get ever closer to the Amazon Prime Day extravaganza. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly to grab the biggest and best deals as they roll out.

PetsRadar's pick of the best cat toys Amazon has to offer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpelL_0gbsdXuO00

MeoHui Cat Toy Teaser Wand Set for Indoor Cats
RRP: $22.99 | Now: $11.78 | Save: $11.21 (49%)
Do you have a feline friend who loves to give chase? Then this great value teaser wand set is just the ticket. With a telescopic fishing pole design that extends from 15” in to 38.9” and nine feather and worm refills, this cheap and cheerful toy is sure to be a huge hit with your fur baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dm14N_0gbsdXuO00

Baoblaze Cat Tunnel
RRP: $22.99 | Now: $15.99 | Save: $7.00 (30%)
Available in a range of cool colors and designs, this collapsible cat tunnel is made from cloth material and has a soft and durable design. There's a toy ball to tap into your cat's natural hunting instincts and peep holes to add to the fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uP2Te_0gbsdXuO00

ORSDA 2in1 Interactive Cat Toy
RRP: $36.99 | Now: $29.99 | Save: $7.00 (18%)
This entertaining 2in1 ambush interactive electronic cat toy has two fun elements that will amuse your feline friend for hours at a time: a brightly colored spinning ball that zooms around the paw powered course and a random and unpredictable fluffy feather that pops out and taps into your cat's natural hunting instincts. Features various speed modes and auto on/off function.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbHzP_0gbsdXuO00

Potaroma Cat Toys Flopping Fish
RRP: $18.99 | Now: $12.99 | Save: $6.00 (32%)
Every time your feline touches this cat kicker toy, the automatic built-in motion sensor kicks into action and the cat teaser fish moves in a wiggling way providing them with hours of fun and entertainment. This toy is USB chargeable, so you don't need to worry about batteries and it comes with a catnip pouch to further entice your feline friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQYKQ_0gbsdXuO00

UPSKY Cat Toy Roller
RRP: $15.99 | Now: $11.99 | Save: $4.00 (25%)
A brilliant toy for helping to hone your cat's senses and hunting instincts, roller features 3 brightly colored balls and is made of ultra-strong and tear-resistant plastic. Each of the 3 layers is detachable for easy cleaning and the sturdy base ensures this toy can hold up well to lots of vigorous batting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDWd1_0gbsdXuO00

Malier 20 PCS Cat Kitten Toys Set
RRP: $26.99 | Now: $17.99 | Save: $9.00 (36%)
Guaranteed to provide your little feline friend with hours of fun, this set features a range of engaging toys, including a collapsible tunnel, interactive feather toy, fluffy mice, crinkle balls and plush toys. A great value pack if you're looking for lots of different ways to keep your kitty physically and mentally stimulated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14T3Tq_0gbsdXuO00

AUOON Cat Tunnel Bed
RRP: $49.99 | Now: $36.99 | Save: $13.00 (26%)
Is it a tunnel? Is it a bed? Nope, even better - it's a tunnel bed! This 36-inch long tunnel is made soft and plush material with peep holes and a hanging toy to provide hours of fun. When your feline friend gets tired, simply join the two ends together to create a cozy sleep spot. If you're looking to cut down on kitty clutter, this 2-in-1 design is well worth considering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygHRF_0gbsdXuO00

SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy
RRP: $34.17 | Now: $11.26 | Save: $22.91 (67%)
Your cat will be utterly mesmerised by this exciting toy that mimics the the unpredictable movements of the prey your kitty would encounter in the wild. Battery-powered, this concealed motion toy is designed to endlessly entertain, tapping into your cat's natural instincts to stalk, chase, pounce and bat.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Sale time has come early this year, with Amazon's two-day price plummeting extraveganza taking place on Tuesday the 12th and Wednesday the 13th of July. Woohoo!

With new deals being added every single hour until the Prime Day sale closes, we'll be keeping our pages updated with the latest and best buys across everything from pet supplies to accessories.

How Amazon Prime Day works

Basically, the Amazon Prime Day sale sees prices slashed across every department, with savings on pet products being as high as 80%. It's the perfect time to bag a bargain on items that might otherwise blow your budget.

Sound too good to be true? We promise it's not, but there's one small catch - you need to be an Amazon Prime member to claim the discounts. You can do that easily by visiting the Prime free trial page and there's zero obligation to continue after the sale ends - try it for 30 days for free and if you're not happy, simply cancel it.

It's worth noting that it's not just the annual sale you'll benefit from as a Prime member. As well as unlimited free delivery on almost any Amazon purchase, you also get access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading and more.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals

Keep this page open or bookmark it so you can check it regularly. We'll be updating it continuously throughout the two-day sale to make sure you always have access to the biggest and best deals.

And why not create an Amazon wishlist? Save your most wanted/needed items to your Amazon account in a new wishlist called “Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021” so that you can monitor any price changes to your dream items and quickly move them to your basket for an easy check out when you've finished shopping.

Make sure you get in quick when you spot something you like as sought-after items with big reductions will sell out quickly.

Want more great deals? Check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals 2022 and these great Prime Day dog deals .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

