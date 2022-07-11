ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Investigators Release Video Of Baltimore Police Fatal Crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PalGV_0gbsTgc700

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State investigators have released video footage of a Baltimore police officer colliding with—and ultimately killing—a man on a scooter while en route to a report of a stabbing in East Baltimore in June.

Video footage provided by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General shows officer Alexis Acosta driving along the 2400 block of East Biddle Street and colliding with 58-year-old Terry Harrell at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue around 12:40 p.m. on June 21.

Harrell died from his injuries on June 23, according to state investigators.

The video footage shows Alexis driving through a red light prior to colliding with Harrell. Harrell can be seen flying off of his scooter.

There are two angles from which to view the crash: from a camera in the distance and from the body-worn camera that the officer was wearing on the day of the collision.

Investigators included a warning that says the video may be disturbing to viewers.

“I got into a crash. I got into a crash. Send me an ambulance immediately,” an officer shouted into his police radio.

Acosta suffered minor injuries following the deadly collision, according to state investigators.

CBS Baltimore

Body With Signs Of Trauma Found Inside Cherry Hill Building, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a man who was found inside a building in South Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Spelman Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive male who was inside of a dwelling, police said. The officers noticed that the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to authorities. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

