1001 Jigsaw. Interior Design

Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have no news or...

www.gamespot.com

The Kitchn

7 Kitchen Trends That Are So Over, According to Interior Designers

Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 130-Year-Old Furniture Set Looks New Again in a DIY-Filled $1000 Bedroom Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For quite a few years now, the consensus among stylists, stagers, and designers is largely that matching bedroom sets are a design trend of the past — but almost every “rule” in interior design gets broken in the best way now and again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

12 Modern Table Lamps for 2022

These expert-approved table lamps will instantly upgrade your space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. 1 / 13.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

How to Design a Bathroom

Designing a bathroom is certainly no small project, but if you follow the pro-approved steps below, you're well on your way to success. Keep reading for tried and true advice from designers and architects that you'll want to keep top of mind as you tackle your bathroom reno. Find Inspiration.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Gamespot

You Can Now Visit Japan's Pokemon Fossil Museum Virtually

The National Museum of Nature and Science in Japan has expanded its Pokemon Fossil Museum exhibit with a virtual option, enabling you to take a tour from anywhere in the world. Getting to Japan is a bit difficult under the current circumstances, so unfortunately plenty of us are likely to...
LIFESTYLE
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#390) - July 14, 2022

Like clockwork, we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. This time, we have Wordle #390 on July 14 and it's certainly not the easiest of answers. This particular word really only has one true meaning but people tend to use it in a variety of ways. There's one tricky letter that could trip some players up, so we're here to help ensure players keep their streak heading into the weekend.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Chivalry 2 To Add New Tenosian Map And Full Cross-Play Party Social Support

Chivalry 2 developer Torn Banner Studios has released a new developer diary video, a GameSpot exclusive reveal, in which it talks about what's next for the game: new maps, new weapons, and full cross-play party support. Hippodrome, a new tournament map set in the Tenosian Empire and designed for mounted...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon Guide - How To Beat Every Encounter And Find All Collectibles

Duality brings a new set of mechanics to Destiny 2, taking players into the mind of Calus deep within the Leviathan. The exiled emperor has a whole lot of psychological baggage, and in order to understand what he's trying to accomplish in Season of the Haunted, you and your fireteam are going to need to execute a "mind heist" and unlock his inner secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Rogues #3 - Book III: The Heist

“Book III: The Heist”! Captain Cold had a plan to steal from Gorilla Grodd. A plan that was going to make the Rogues rich and change their lives for the better. But now that plan has exploded, and Rogues blood is splattered all over Gorilla City. If the remaining members are going to survive, they need to think fast and work together. But a betrayal by one of the Rogues brings the heat to a whole new level! Continuing this groundbreaking neo-noir take on some of the DCU’s greatest villains!
COMICS
Gamespot

Fantastic Four #45 - The Final Watch

Following the explosive events of the Reckoning War, the Marvel Universe has changed. We told you this was important. To see where all the pieces have fallen and what lies ahead, you're going to want to read this one, Marvelite. The future awaits!
COMICS
Gamespot

Immortal X-Men #4 - Part Four: Diamonds Are Forever

A GALA PERFORMANCE! Emma Frost will do anything to protect the children, including the metaphorical child that is the Hellfire Gala. Last year's was a fantastic success. She would not like it if someone ruined the second. She would not like it at all. But don't worry, I'm sure it'll go fine.
COMICS
Gamespot

Add A DJ Roomba To Your Life With Robot Vacuum Deals For Prime Day

Modern technology has finally made it so you can enlist the help of mechanical helpers to keep your space clean, freeing up all sorts of time for activities. If you're in the market for a robot to vacuum your bedroom and maybe spin some tunes, Amazon has you covered for Prime Day with a deep discount on iRobot's Roomba vacuums. The biggest price slash comes in for the Roomba i2, knocking $150 off the price.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Prime Day 2022: Best Gaming Chair And Desk Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. While you can't discount the importance of a good gaming chair or desk for your health, you certainly can discount their prices for a Prime Day 2022 sale. If you've been looking to toss out a chair that has outstayed its welcome, then the time to upgrade is now as brands such as Secretlab and Razer are offering some comfortable prices on its seats. These are quality gaming chairs, designed to be comfortable for marathon gaming sessions and last you for a good long while, and it won't hurt to add a good-looking desk to your purchase. We've rounded up the best gaming chair and gaming desk Prime Day deals available right now, until the event ends on July 13.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

New Mutants #27 - Begin at the Beginning...

FALLING INTO THE LOOKING GLASS! With her Soulsword shattered, Magik spirals into unfamiliar territory as she confronts her legacy in Limbo—dragging Mirage and Wolfsbane down with her! And while Magik faces the demons of her past, present, and future…Madelyne Pryor inches closer to the throne.
VIDEO GAMES

