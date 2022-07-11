Mystery Solitaire. Grimm's Tales 6

Break out the lembas bread and the Ent-draught: The new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has arrived. Released on the heels of Amazon's Prime Day, the trailer is the best look yet at the streaming giant's new take on Middle-earth. Created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, The Rings of Power is a new story inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's sprawling legendarium. Set during Tolkien's Second Age, the eight-episode series takes place long before the events of The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, chronicling Sauron's original rise to power and the forging of the One Ring.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO