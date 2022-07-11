Mystery Solitaire. Grimm's Tales 6

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Brings Yor's Deadly Double Life

Spy x Family has hit the ground floor running, with the animated adventures of the Forger Family resonating amongst anime fans around the world thanks to the hilarious antics that the master spy, deadly assassin, and rambunctious telepath share. With this newfound popularity, it's not surprising to see that the unlikely clan have received plenty of cosplay from fans, with a new take on Yor in particular perfectly capturing the aesthetic of her alter-ego known as the Thorn Princess.
Gamespot

Resident Evil-Inspired Horror Game You Will Die Here Tonight Announced

Indie studio Spiral Bound Interactive has announced its first game, You Will Die Here Tonight, a survival-horror game heavily inspired by the original Resident Evil. In You Will Die Here Tonight, players are tasked with guiding six members of the Aries Division through a mansion filled with danger in a top-down view.
dotesports.com

Dragon Quest Treasures story and character details revealed

Dragon Quest Treasures is on the way and set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 9. Ahead of the launch, fans have been given further insight into the story, world, and characters of this upcoming addition to the franchise. The new Switch title was first announced on June...
Gamespot

Best Prime Day Gaming Deals: Switch, PS5, And Xbox Series X Video Game Deals

Grab your wallets, because Prime Day 2022 has officially begun. Amazon's annual festival of deep discounts and hard-to-beat deals is in full swing through, tomorrow, July 13, and if you're in the market for new Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S games, now's a great time to score a deal. We've rounded up a number of games that have had their prices slashed, which includes discounts on a number of titles that were released within the last year. Many of the deals highlighted in this roundup do not require an Amazon Prime membership to purchase.
Gamespot

Slumber #5 - Chapter 5: The Edwardian

Stetson enters Ed’s dreams and navigates through an Edwardian dream hotel populated by dozens of creepy Ed lookalikes in a desperate attempt to rescue his dreamscape from Valkira. Valkira’s dark intentions are finally unveiled.
Android Central

Best RPGs for Android 2022

There are a ton of RPGs available for Android, and we've hand-picked the best of the best, just for you. So be prepared to hack and slash your way through fantasy as you save or conquer worlds, craft weapons, and a whole lot more!
NewsBreak
Technology
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#390) - July 14, 2022

Like clockwork, we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. This time, we have Wordle #390 on July 14 and it's certainly not the easiest of answers. This particular word really only has one true meaning but people tend to use it in a variety of ways. There's one tricky letter that could trip some players up, so we're here to help ensure players keep their streak heading into the weekend.
Entertainment Weekly

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer teases Amazon's journey to Middle-earth

Break out the lembas bread and the Ent-draught: The new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has arrived. Released on the heels of Amazon's Prime Day, the trailer is the best look yet at the streaming giant's new take on Middle-earth. Created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, The Rings of Power is a new story inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's sprawling legendarium. Set during Tolkien's Second Age, the eight-episode series takes place long before the events of The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, chronicling Sauron's original rise to power and the forging of the One Ring.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen Free Online

Best sites to watch Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen - Last updated on Jul 14, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen on this page.
Gamespot

You Can Now Visit Japan's Pokemon Fossil Museum Virtually

The National Museum of Nature and Science in Japan has expanded its Pokemon Fossil Museum exhibit with a virtual option, enabling you to take a tour from anywhere in the world. Getting to Japan is a bit difficult under the current circumstances, so unfortunately plenty of us are likely to...
Gamespot

Orlando Bloom Is The Newest Summonable Character In This Mobile Game

After making a name for himself in the high fantasy epic Lord of the Rings, Orlando Bloom looks at home in his latest gig--playing an archer named Orlando the Nightshard in an ad for mobile game Kings of Avalon. Orlando will also stick around as an in-game character who will be available for free to new players.
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
Gamespot

Hearthstone Murder at Castle Nathria Card Reveal: Ghastly Gravedigger

Hearthstone's Murder at Castle Nathria expansion is coming next month, and Blizzard is lining up the series of suspects for the grisly crime, along with potential crime scenes with new Location cards. But someone has to clean up the mess, and that's where the Ghastly Gravedigger comes in. The Ghastly...
Gamespot

Chivalry 2 To Add New Tenosian Map And Full Cross-Play Party Social Support

Chivalry 2 developer Torn Banner Studios has released a new developer diary video, a GameSpot exclusive reveal, in which it talks about what's next for the game: new maps, new weapons, and full cross-play party support. Hippodrome, a new tournament map set in the Tenosian Empire and designed for mounted...
Gamespot

Marauders #4 - Extinction Agenda, Part 4

Under Kate Pryde's leadership, the Marauders have set out into space to rescue the first mutants, imprisoned. thousands of years ago by the secret Shi'ar order the Kin Crimson, who are duty bound to protect their secrets and answer to no one not even the Shi'ar empress, Xandra. A threat...
Gamespot

Fantastic Four #45 - The Final Watch

Following the explosive events of the Reckoning War, the Marvel Universe has changed. We told you this was important. To see where all the pieces have fallen and what lies ahead, you're going to want to read this one, Marvelite. The future awaits!
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon Guide - How To Beat Every Encounter And Find All Collectibles

Duality brings a new set of mechanics to Destiny 2, taking players into the mind of Calus deep within the Leviathan. The exiled emperor has a whole lot of psychological baggage, and in order to understand what he's trying to accomplish in Season of the Haunted, you and your fireteam are going to need to execute a "mind heist" and unlock his inner secrets.
