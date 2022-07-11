ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Night Blood : Avenger's Tide

Gamespot
 3 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#390) - July 14, 2022

Like clockwork, we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. This time, we have Wordle #390 on July 14 and it's certainly not the easiest of answers. This particular word really only has one true meaning but people tend to use it in a variety of ways. There's one tricky letter that could trip some players up, so we're here to help ensure players keep their streak heading into the weekend.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Orlando Bloom Is The Newest Summonable Character In This Mobile Game

After making a name for himself in the high fantasy epic Lord of the Rings, Orlando Bloom looks at home in his latest gig--playing an archer named Orlando the Nightshard in an ad for mobile game Kings of Avalon. Orlando will also stick around as an in-game character who will be available for free to new players.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Savage Avengers #3 - The Devil's Gauntlet

JOURNEY TO THE TEMPLE OF THE BEAST! Banding together the deadliest warriors of the Marvel Universe, Conan and the Savage Avengers have never been accustomed to playing defense. But after being hunted across the Hyborian Age by DEATHLOK THE DESTROYER, only one thing's for certain—our heroes aren't running anymore. Armed with a death-defying plan in the heart of a forbidden temple, can even the Savage Avengers fight against the future? Or will an ancient evil crush their victory before they've even begun? Everything changes in this sword-and-sorcery showdown between Cyborg and Cimmerian!
COMICS
Gamespot

Slumber #5 - Chapter 5: The Edwardian

Stetson enters Ed’s dreams and navigates through an Edwardian dream hotel populated by dozens of creepy Ed lookalikes in a desperate attempt to rescue his dreamscape from Valkira. Valkira’s dark intentions are finally unveiled.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Moon Knight #13 - Knight Feeders

The scars of Zodiac's attack linger with the faithful of the Midnight Mission, but that doesn't stop Moon Knight from picking an entirely new fight. A new arc begins as Moon Knight goes to war with the vampires of the Structure, but he finds it a battle on two fronts—one on the midnight streets, the other within his own mind!
COMICS
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut

The much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once again going against Christian Bale’s Gorr The Godbutcher, who despises all gods in the universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Chivalry 2 To Add New Tenosian Map And Full Cross-Play Party Social Support

Chivalry 2 developer Torn Banner Studios has released a new developer diary video, a GameSpot exclusive reveal, in which it talks about what's next for the game: new maps, new weapons, and full cross-play party support. Hippodrome, a new tournament map set in the Tenosian Empire and designed for mounted...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Daredevil #1 - The Red Fist Saga Part 1/The Island

AFTER THE REIGN COMES THE DAWN! In the wake of Wilson Fisk’s violent and visceral last act, it’s a new era for New York and the Man Without Fear! With a groundbreaking creative team returning to usher in an all-new chapter, Matt Murdock has no choice but to leave behind everything he’s ever known, and ELEKTRA is the last vestige of his former life. Everything Matt Murdock thought it meant to be DAREDEVIL is about to change, including the challenges he will have to face in the cowl!
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

New Mutants #27 - Begin at the Beginning...

FALLING INTO THE LOOKING GLASS! With her Soulsword shattered, Magik spirals into unfamiliar territory as she confronts her legacy in Limbo—dragging Mirage and Wolfsbane down with her! And while Magik faces the demons of her past, present, and future…Madelyne Pryor inches closer to the throne.
VIDEO GAMES

