Canby plans economic, housing open house

The July 14 event will focus on city's economic opportunity analysis and housing assessment projects

Canby community members are invited to the economic opportunity analysis and housing assessment open house on Thursday, July 14.

The open house will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held on the main floor of the Canby Civic Center, 222 NE 2nd Ave, and will provide an overview of the city's Housing Production Strategy and Economic Opportunity Analysis. Light refreshments will be provided.

The meeting will feature residential and commercial buildable lands inventory, current and projected population and demographics, and housing costs related to residential incomes. The community can expect a presentation of draft findings â€“ including information on the amount of buildable lands currently available in the city â€“ and a community input session.

In late 2021, the City of Canby was awarded $100,000 from the Department of Land Conservation and Development to complete work on updating the city's Housing Production Strategy, and additional $50,000 for work on an Economic Opportunity Analysis. Both future planning efforts will also be informed by stakeholder input and advisory groups with local community members.

The city chose 3J and FCS Group for the respective projects; however, City of Canby staff and consultants have been working in partnership to ensure a clear and comprehensive view is presented. The Housing Production Strategy and Economic Opportunity Analysis will inform the Comprehensive Plan Update that is planned to begin before the end of 2022.

For more information, contact the City of Canby's Planning Department at 503-266-7001.