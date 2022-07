More details are coming out about the 41st annual Phoenix Pride Festival, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16. First, tickets will go on sale today, Friday, July 15, at 2 p.m. The festival organizers have not raised prices from last year, when a one-day general admission was $30, one-day general admission with express entry was $35, and two-day general admission with express entry was $50. VIP packages will also be available. Children 12 and under and active military are free, and teens ages 13 to 17, people age 55 and up, and former military will get a discount at the gate.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO