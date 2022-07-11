ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Tyler's Message To Fans After Checking Out Of Rehab: Doing 'Extremely Well'

By Louise Ferrer
 3 days ago
Instagram/iamstevent

After suffering from a relapse in May and voluntarily joining a treatment program to prioritize his health and recovery, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is officially out of rehab.

A source reportedly told TMZ, “He checked out of a facility earlier this week, and actually stayed longer than the 30 days he was supposed to complete in order to make sure he felt good.” The insider also mentioned that the 74-year-old rockstar is “at a healthy weight and his skin looks great.”

Similarly, Fox News Digital reports, “A representative for Tyler shared that the singer is ‘doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage.'”

On May 24, an official statement was uploaded on both Tyler’s and Aerosmith’s Instagram accounts. Their caption wrote: “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

They continued, “We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being. We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

The band added, “Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

“If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details. Otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds,” they concluded.

Fans of the band definitely understood and immediately showed their support for the singer and the band. One user commented, “Addiction is so hard. We love you, and wish Steven all the support and good vibes he can get. His health is more important than gigs. We’ll wait” while another one said, “He is an #amazing man, life is like a #fullcircle and now he has a #holeinhissoul I bet he’ll get better really soon, please Steve, #dreamon because us our fans are dying to see you #crazy man on stage. Don’t leave us #crying for you, because we really #dontwannamissathing.”

We can’t wait to see you back on stage, Steven! Wishing you good health!

shefinds

