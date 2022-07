Where were you on June 26, 1977, the day that Elvis Presley gave his last concert?. The fans who packed Market Square Arena in Indianapolis had the honor of seeing the King for the final time on stage. The doors opened at 7, the opening acts started 90 minutes later. Elvis, wearing a white jumpsuit trimmed in gold, came on stage at 10 and cranked out his hits to the delight of the audience. He had significant issues with his health, brought on by drug abuse. One local reporter remarked that it appeared Elvis had dropped some weight.

