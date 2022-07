Following the departure of Nita Strauss, Alice Cooper has officially announced that guitarist Kane Roberts has rejoined the band after 24 years. Strauss not only revealed she was leaving Alice Cooper after an eight-year stint as one of the group's three guitarists, but that she was also canceling her upcoming solo tour dates in anticipation of an exciting new venture that would be announced at a later time.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO