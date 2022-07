Front Street in Issaquah will be transformed into an avenue of live outdoor performances on every second Saturday of the month until September as the city celebrates its annual Artwalk & Music Stroll. Dozens of local artists will be celebrated throughout the season, and includes Issaquah native Bryce Van Parys, who will be performing with various groups at the Shell Station main stage.

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO