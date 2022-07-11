Attempted Murder Suspect In Custody Following Boyle Heights Barricade

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person wanted in an attempted murder was taken into custody Monday following a barricade at the Estrada Courts housing project in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

Officers went to the area of Lorena Street and Glenn Avenue about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody late Monday morning, police said.

Information was not immediately available on the suspect's identity.