Attempted Murder Suspect In Custody Following Boyle Heights Barricade

By City News Service
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person wanted in an attempted murder was taken into custody Monday following a barricade at the Estrada Courts housing project in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

Officers went to the area of Lorena Street and Glenn Avenue about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody late Monday morning, police said.

Information was not immediately available on the suspect's identity.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

