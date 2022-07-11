Waukesha police blotter: Car spotted dragging washing machine

1:10 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 600 block of North Cumberland Drive reported they woke up to someone pounding on the door and it appeared they were trying to break in. The caller and the husband were locked inside the bedroom. A second caller in the area reported three teenagers were in his yard and they ran away. An ordinance citation was issued.
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 59-year-old Mount Pleasant man was stabbed at a residence near Highway 11 and Kearney Avenue late on Thursday, July 14, officials say. Mount Pleasant police say the crime happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures.
GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin are actively investigating an incident after an elderly woman was seen on video apparently trying to hit a juvenile inside a McDonald’s. The Grafton Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on July 5 at the...
CUDAHY, Wis. - A Cudahy woman is charged with arson after she allegedly set fire to her mobile home on July 10. Prosecutors have also charged Rebecca Rodz, 42, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The arson happened near Packard and Ramsey around 6:15 a.m. The person who called 911 said...
MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Police Department is seeking information after a man in his 20s approached a 10-year-old at Indianhead Beach and began to walk away with him. Officials said the incident happened on Monday around 3 p.m. A woman and her five children were underneath the picnic shelter at the beach when the mother left for about one minute to take her youngest to the bathroom.
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the suspect involved in a retail theft at Woodman's Food Market. Police say the incident happened on July 10 at 3:30 p.m. The suspect left the store without paying for a cart of groceries. Police say...
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Emergency crews in the Village of Brown Deer responded to an unknown chemical release at a three-story apartment complex Friday, July 15. The call came in around 1:35 p.m. from the NorthPointe apartments on Green Bay Road. Officials say they initially were responding to...
10:15 a.m. Monday — A caller in the area of Maple Avenue and Williams Street reported a 14-year-old boy was sitting on the railroad tracks. According to the log, the boy was sitting on a log and waiting to watch the train. He appeared to be fascinated by first responder vehicles and trains, as he knew the fleet numbers to all of the truck squads and the expeditions. He was advised on railroad property and to stay a distance back from the tracks.
LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday evening, authorities were called for a house fire in Sheboygan County. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on July 14 around 10:40 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in for a house fire on School Street in the Town of Lima. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
CUDAHY, Wis. — A woman inside a Cudahy apartment near Nicholson and Grange avenues was hit multiple times in the face Wednesday morning by a man with a gun. To escape, she jumped out of a second-story window, police said. But police said a toddler was still inside the...
July 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 7:53 a.m. after the caller found that her elderly husband who suffers from dementia and limited mobility had walked away from their home. The property is located in the Kettle Moraine Forest off of Kettle Moraine Drive in the Town of Kewaskum.
WAUWATOSA — A 60-year-old man has died, and a 47-year-old man is in custody after officials say they were involved in an altercation at Wilson Park on Sunday. Elias Gonzales, 60, died at the hospital a day after the incident, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
RACINE — A GoFundMe has been created for a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Racine on Monday, July 11. Kareem A. Mclain was shot in the head near Deane and 17th late Monday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. Mclain's mom, Haleemah Abdullah, said...
MUKWONAGO — The village of Mukwonago is asking for help in identifying two suspicious men after an incident on Monday at Indianhead Beach located at 820 Main St. According to police, a mother with five children were underneath the picnic shelter. She left for one minute to take the youngest child to the nearby restroom.
MILWAUKEE – Three people, including a teenager, are dead after two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday. Police say the first shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. near 5th and Ring. A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 19-year-old woman died on her way to the hospital.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Michael Huddleston on Friday, July 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter this past January. Huddleston pleaded guilty in May to two criminal counts against him – neglecting a...
