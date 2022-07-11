ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha police blotter: Car spotted dragging washing machine

By Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article12:23 p.m. Saturday — A vehicle was stopped in the area of West St. Paul...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Attempted break-in

1:10 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 600 block of North Cumberland Drive reported they woke up to someone pounding on the door and it appeared they were trying to break in. The caller and the husband were locked inside the bedroom. A second caller in the area reported three teenagers were in his yard and they ran away. An ordinance citation was issued.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant stabbing investigation; police seek suspect

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 59-year-old Mount Pleasant man was stabbed at a residence near Highway 11 and Kearney Avenue late on Thursday, July 14, officials say. Mount Pleasant police say the crime happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cudahy mobile home fire, arson charges filed against resident

CUDAHY, Wis. - A Cudahy woman is charged with arson after she allegedly set fire to her mobile home on July 10. Prosecutors have also charged Rebecca Rodz, 42, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The arson happened near Packard and Ramsey around 6:15 a.m. The person who called 911 said...
CUDAHY, WI
TMJ4 News

Mukwonago Police seek information on suspicious activity at Indianhead Beach

MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Police Department is seeking information after a man in his 20s approached a 10-year-old at Indianhead Beach and began to walk away with him. Officials said the incident happened on Monday around 3 p.m. A woman and her five children were underneath the picnic shelter at the beach when the mother left for about one minute to take her youngest to the bathroom.
MUKWONAGO, WI
CBS 58

Crews respond to chemical release at Brown Deer apartment complex

BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Emergency crews in the Village of Brown Deer responded to an unknown chemical release at a three-story apartment complex Friday, July 15. The call came in around 1:35 p.m. from the NorthPointe apartments on Green Bay Road. Officials say they initially were responding to...
BROWN DEER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Police enthusiast drawn to train tracks

10:15 a.m. Monday — A caller in the area of Maple Avenue and Williams Street reported a 14-year-old boy was sitting on the railroad tracks. According to the log, the boy was sitting on a log and waiting to watch the train. He appeared to be fascinated by first responder vehicles and trains, as he knew the fleet numbers to all of the truck squads and the expeditions. He was advised on railroad property and to stay a distance back from the tracks.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

House fire in Sheboygan County, cause under investigation

LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday evening, authorities were called for a house fire in Sheboygan County. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on July 14 around 10:40 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in for a house fire on School Street in the Town of Lima. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Missing elderly man from Kewaskum found safe | By Detective Lt. Tim Kemps

July 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 7:53 a.m. after the caller found that her elderly husband who suffers from dementia and limited mobility had walked away from their home. The property is located in the Kettle Moraine Forest off of Kettle Moraine Drive in the Town of Kewaskum.
KEWASKUM, WI
TMJ4 News

GoFundMe created for 21-year-old killed in Racine

RACINE — A GoFundMe has been created for a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Racine on Monday, July 11. Kareem A. Mclain was shot in the head near Deane and 17th late Monday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. Mclain's mom, Haleemah Abdullah, said...
RACINE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police investigating three homicides on Thursday

MILWAUKEE – Three people, including a teenager, are dead after two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday. Police say the first shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. near 5th and Ring. A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 19-year-old woman died on her way to the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Michael Huddleston sentenced; 20 years in shooting death of daughter

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Michael Huddleston on Friday, July 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter this past January. Huddleston pleaded guilty in May to two criminal counts against him – neglecting a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy