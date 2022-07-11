Waukesha police blotter: Car spotted dragging washing machine

10:15 a.m. Monday — A caller in the area of Maple Avenue and Williams Street reported a 14-year-old boy was sitting on the railroad tracks. According to the log, the boy was sitting on a log and waiting to watch the train. He appeared to be fascinated by first responder vehicles and trains, as he knew the fleet numbers to all of the truck squads and the expeditions. He was advised on railroad property and to stay a distance back from the tracks.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO