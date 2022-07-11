Steelers' Heinz Field gets new name

Report: Heinz Field getting new name 01:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Heinz Field is getting a new name.

The Steelers confirmed a partnership with the Michigan-based financial technology company Acrisure. The insurance brokerage firm has ties to Thomas Tull, one of the Steelers' minority owners.

The Steelers didn't disclose the financial terms of the 15-year deal that will change Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium.

"Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a press release. "We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

Acrisure will immediately take over the naming rights, starting with the 2022 season, the Steelers said.

In a statement, Kraft Heinz said it worked "diligently" with the Steelers to get a new deal, but the team "found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify." Kraft Heinz said it will still be a Steelers sponsor.

The news was first reported by 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, who said Heinz won't extend its naming rights deal for this season.

Heinz Field opened in 2001 and currently serves as the home field for the Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh football teams.

The team called Acrisure co-founder Williams "a lifelong Steelers fan."

"Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community," Williams said in a statement. "Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we chart our course to an unforgettable first season. This relationship truly embodies and aligns two organizations that have high standards and are determined to achieve great things."

Following the name change and re-branding, things may look a bit different. While Kraft Heinz said the details of its new partnership are still being finalized, the goal is for "some familiar Heinz components" to stay in some way.