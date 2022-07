MOOSIC, PA- The Louisville Bats (34-50) had their three-game win streak snapped by the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (41-42) on Tuesday night at PNC Field. Scranton struck first in the home half of the second when a base hit and a defensive miscue allowed Derek Dietrich to score all the way from first. Dietrich would later be removed from the game after noticeably developing a limp following a baserunning play in the inning.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO