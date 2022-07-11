ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomon, KS

Traditions and new events will be at Solomon Festival

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago

The Solomon Festival is setting up in the Solomon community the night of July 15 and July 16. The festival will see the return of the Street Dance on the street and a new addition of a new event for the festival, Comedy and Country In the Park featuring Jaron Bell.

“Everything should be back to the way it was in previous years,” said Katelan Turner, member of the Solomon Festival Committee.

The festival July 15 will start with the Baby Beauty Contest at 6 p.m. The age groups for each gender are newborn to non-walking, walking to two years old and three years old to four years old. The theme for the contest is “construction.” Registration is at 5:30 p.m., and the cost to enter a child is $5. For more questions, contact Ashley Kleist at 785-820-1195.

The contest will be followed by the parade at 7 p.m. Turner said the festival committee is looking for more entries for the parade lineup. So far, the parade will consist of city departments, vendors and golf carts.

The scavenger hunt will then take place at 7:45 p.m. Turner said a member of the festival committee gathered historic locations in Solomon to be the basis of the hunt.

The Friday night will then end off with one of the premier events, the Comedy and Country In the Park featuring Jaron Bell. Turner said the comedy show is a successor to the comedy skits that used to occupy Friday nights in past festivals.

Turner said the Solomon Fire Department will be making hamburgers like they have in previous years.

There are a total 16 activities and attractions for Saturday.

The premier event will be the Street Dance featuring the Lazy Wayne Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Turner said the Street Dance will return to the streets as it has traditionally in the past. Buttons to participate in the dance will be available at Bush’s Market for $10 before the dance. Purchasing buttons at the gate will be $15.

The Frog races are returning for the festival to follow the Turtle Races after several community members asked for them to return, Turner said.

For sporting activities, a volleyball tournament will begin at 9 a.m., a cornhole tournament will begin at 10 a.m. and a horseshoe tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. The tractor pull will start at 11 a.m. Kids races will start at 12:30 p.m. The Solomon Swimming Pool will be hosting a free swim between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Other activities include the Show and Shine Car Show, vendors, hay scramble and bingo. Turner said the raffle will contain 200 donations. Boy Scout Pack 80 will perform the flag raising at 7:45 a.m.

To ask questions, email solomonfestival@gmail.com.

Abilene, KS
