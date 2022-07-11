Memories of the Prairie concludes with talk on textiles

Teresa Weishaar presents a talk about historic clothing while dressed in “second mourning” garb at the Dickinson County Heritage Center Saturday evening. Lydia Kautz

Teresa Weishaar spoke about historic textiles at the Dickinson County Heritage Center Saturday evening. Her talk marked the conclusion of this summer’s Memories of the Prairie series.

She spoke about the way people — particularly women — dressed in Kansas’ early days, the fabrics they used and the way they found creative ways to repurpose what they had.

“Although the women were on the homestead, far away from family, maybe not even any close friends, they still tried to dress respectably,” she said. “They wanted to have a nice dress. They wanted to have lace collars and cuffs. And for them it was very important — when everything else was gray and drab and dusty and dirty and hard work — you had the one good dress that you could put on and feel pretty and feel like ‘we can do this. We’re not always going to be at this place in our lives — that we will eventually go beyond the subsistence farmer and be able to have money and have nicer clothes. But in the meantime, we reuse things, we recycle things, we repurpose things and get all the good out of it that we can.’”

Weishaar said she felt these lessons were important because of the ways it brings heritage and history to life.

“So many times, we think about our ancestors as people in a picture that are not smiling,” she said. “They came out here to free land with hopes and dreams of being able to start over — start anew, help build up this new state of Kansas. And it’s important to know where we came from — that we didn’t all come from back East, that a lot of us here in this county can go back three and four generations that have been living here. And it’s important that we don’t forget that — that without their hard work and their doing without and wearing the same dress for years — that’s what helps us be successful and where we are today and we need to appreciate their sacrifices and their hard work. I do know it was hard. I’ve read books where women on the prairie — they went crazy and committed suicide because it was so lonely out there.”

But, Weishaar said, a little bit of luxury in the form of a nice dress might sometimes have provided a little bit of hope for early Kansas settlers.

Historical Society Director Austin Anders said he was pleased with the turnout to the program, saying there was “a packed house.”

A little more than 40 people attended.

“I think all four of the series of speakers has been well-received,” he said. “Last week with Kim Stanley, we actually had people call in to the historical society wanting to know how they could get ahold of her.

Weishaar has been a popular speaker in the area as well, he said.

“I definitely enjoyed Teresa’s speech on the pioneer clothing,” Anders said. “I think we can look forward to doing four to six of these speeches next year.”

On July 16, the historical society will hold its annual ice cream social and baked goods auction fundraiser. To donate baked goods to the auction, people should bring their baked goods by the Heritage Center by or before 4 p.m. July 16. The actual event starts at 7 p.m. at the Dickinson County Heritage Center.

There will be homemade ice cream available and 30 to 40 baked goods available during the auction.

All proceeds go to putting on events such as the one that took place Saturday night, Anders said.