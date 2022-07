Drama Geek Studios is proud to bring to the Sussex County Community College (SCCC) stage this summer the full version of the modern fairytale, Disney’s The Little Mermaid with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright. Based and adapted from a fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen, this show tells the epic story about wishes, falling in love, family, and the choices we make. There is something for everyone!

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO