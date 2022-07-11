ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Freestate 3F - 2022 Kansas Legislature Proposed Redistricting Plans

By Kansas Legislative Research Department
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people who might have been in the...

www.abilene-rc.com

Kansas Reflector

What those Kansas abortion amendment yard signs are really saying

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Kansas neighborhoods have...
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Governor Laura Kelly Signs 9-8-8 Bill

Kansans and all Americans can soon call 9-8-8 during a mental health and substance abuse emergency. July 16th is the launch date for the official 24/7 three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Governor Laura Kelly ceremoniously signed Senate Bill 19 yesterday. The bipartisan legislation was made...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas advance voting: Here’s what you need to know to vote early

OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas advance voting for the primary election can begin July 13, according to state law. But there’s a lot more voters need to know than that. Early voting can vary slightly by county, but every Kansas county is required to all allow residents to cast their ballot ahead of time in person or by mail. Kansas residents also don’t need an excuse for advance voting, like those required in Missouri for absentee voting.
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Eagle

Doctor’s perspective: Vote “No” on abortion amendment Aug. 2 | Commentary

As a physician, I took for granted a woman’s right to choose. Now Kansans may lose that right. I practiced many years in Wichita as a family physician. One of the most rewarding parts of my practice was obstetrics. I was glad when women who received a positive pregnancy test result were happy. However, some obviously were not. In those situations, I would counsel the woman about her options: to continue the pregnancy and keep the child; to continue the pregnancy and plan an adoption; or to end the pregnancy. I emphasized that she should take the time to carefully consider her options, and that I would support her decision.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kelly, Schmidt clash over $969M Kansas rainy day reserve fund

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas had sufficient cash flow for the first time in more than 20 years to avoid borrowing to cover day-to-day operating expenses while simultaneously building a reserve fund in the just-completed fiscal year with a balance of nearly $1 billion. The State Finance Council,...
101.1. The Wiz

Oklahoma Gov. Investigates ‘Troubling’ Claim Tulsa Public Schools Violated State’s Anti-CRT Law

On Thursday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for an investigation into Tulsa Public Schools after claims that the school district violated the state’s new anti-CRT law. According to local reports, Stitt called for a state audit of the school district for “potential mishandling of public funds,” as well as concerns they may have violated state law by teaching “Critical Race Theory.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

Why are flags at half-staff today?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, July 12, in honor of Officer Mark Lamberson, a member of the Saint Marys Police Department, who died while on duty on July 2. “I am directing flags statewide be...
WIBW

Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A daughter of the Capital City has been crowned Miss Kansas and will go on to compete for Miss America in Orlando over Thanksgiving. The National American Miss Pageant says Katelyn Burks has been crowned 2022 National American Miss Kansas after the pageant was held between July 8 and 10.
KANSAS STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market Opens in Kansas

Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. opened the doors on Tuesday to its first development in Kansas—signifying the seventh state of operation for the retailer—with a 7,400-square-foot Fareway Meat Market. The new Meat Market located at 13430 W 151st Street in Olathe, Kansas, offers customers fresh, high-quality meat, which...
KSN News

Cattle truck watered down after breaking down in Kansas heat

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews on Thursday had to cool cattle in northwest Kansas after the truck they were on broke down. It happened at the Love’s Travel Stop in Ellis. The Ellis City Fire Department and Ellis County Kansas Fire & Emergency Management Company 6 responded...
ELLIS, KS
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
KSN News

These new Kansas laws go into effect July 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of new laws were recently approved during the 2022 Kansas Legislative session, and several are set to become active by July. A total of 100 laws were signed by Governor Laura Kelly this year, with 75 set to become effective as of July 1, 2022. Some of those laws that will go into effect on July 1 were considered controversial during the legislative session, while others will make major changes in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE

