Freestate 3F - 2022 Kansas Legislature Proposed Redistricting Plans

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Kansas neighborhoods have...
The Kansas primary election is on Aug. 2, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail, or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare for the Kansas primary. How do I check my...
Kansans and all Americans can soon call 9-8-8 during a mental health and substance abuse emergency. July 16th is the launch date for the official 24/7 three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Governor Laura Kelly ceremoniously signed Senate Bill 19 yesterday. The bipartisan legislation was made...
OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas advance voting for the primary election can begin July 13, according to state law. But there’s a lot more voters need to know than that. Early voting can vary slightly by county, but every Kansas county is required to all allow residents to cast their ballot ahead of time in person or by mail. Kansas residents also don’t need an excuse for advance voting, like those required in Missouri for absentee voting.
As a physician, I took for granted a woman’s right to choose. Now Kansans may lose that right. I practiced many years in Wichita as a family physician. One of the most rewarding parts of my practice was obstetrics. I was glad when women who received a positive pregnancy test result were happy. However, some obviously were not. In those situations, I would counsel the woman about her options: to continue the pregnancy and keep the child; to continue the pregnancy and plan an adoption; or to end the pregnancy. I emphasized that she should take the time to carefully consider her options, and that I would support her decision.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri’s primary for the November election is Tuesday, August 2. Primaries for federal, state and local offices will be held. There will also be ballot propositions and special elections to fill open aldermanic seats. For the entire State of Missouri, you can look up...
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas had sufficient cash flow for the first time in more than 20 years to avoid borrowing to cover day-to-day operating expenses while simultaneously building a reserve fund in the just-completed fiscal year with a balance of nearly $1 billion. The State Finance Council,...
TULSA, Okla. — Days after Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist voiced her concerns about Stitt in a Facebook post. The post reads:. Tulsans need to know what is happening in Oklahoma and in Tulsa right now. For years,...
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- “Vote yes” and “Vote no” signs are lining neighborhood streets in Kansas, as people get ready to vote on the “Value Them Both” amendment in August. In some parts of the state capitol, the primary ballot issue is also causing a divide among neighbors.
On Thursday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for an investigation into Tulsa Public Schools after claims that the school district violated the state’s new anti-CRT law. According to local reports, Stitt called for a state audit of the school district for “potential mishandling of public funds,” as well as concerns they may have violated state law by teaching “Critical Race Theory.”
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, July 12, in honor of Officer Mark Lamberson, a member of the Saint Marys Police Department, who died while on duty on July 2. “I am directing flags statewide be...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A daughter of the Capital City has been crowned Miss Kansas and will go on to compete for Miss America in Orlando over Thanksgiving. The National American Miss Pageant says Katelyn Burks has been crowned 2022 National American Miss Kansas after the pageant was held between July 8 and 10.
Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. opened the doors on Tuesday to its first development in Kansas—signifying the seventh state of operation for the retailer—with a 7,400-square-foot Fareway Meat Market. The new Meat Market located at 13430 W 151st Street in Olathe, Kansas, offers customers fresh, high-quality meat, which...
Some Kansas farmers haying last year found a potentially explosive WWII shell, and one rode around with it in their truck for months, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said Wednesday. The farmer had forgotten about the round until Monday, when they called their brother-in-law who told them to call 911.
ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews on Thursday had to cool cattle in northwest Kansas after the truck they were on broke down. It happened at the Love’s Travel Stop in Ellis. The Ellis City Fire Department and Ellis County Kansas Fire & Emergency Management Company 6 responded...
Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of new laws were recently approved during the 2022 Kansas Legislative session, and several are set to become active by July. A total of 100 laws were signed by Governor Laura Kelly this year, with 75 set to become effective as of July 1, 2022. Some of those laws that will go into effect on July 1 were considered controversial during the legislative session, while others will make major changes in Kansas.
