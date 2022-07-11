ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Packers pursue Derek Wolfe?

By Timothy Lindsey
 2 days ago
Defensive end Derek Wolfe. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers will be moving into 2022 with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rashan Gary and veteran Preston Smith as their starting edge-rushers. The pair represents a quality starting duo.

Gary has increased his sack total in each of his three seasons and led the Packers in sacks in 2021 with 9.5. Smith's career-high in sacks is 12 (2019) and had a nice rebound season in 2021 with nine sacks. But Green Bay is going to need more help on the edge, especially after the loss of All-Pro edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith.

Despite drafting South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft, the team's other backup edge-rushers in Johnathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai are relatively inexperienced. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry needs to find more production at the No. 3 edge-rusher spot. That is where veteran Derek Wolfe could come in.

The longtime Denver Bronco spent 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens. After registering just one sack, it might be time for another change. Wolfe is more of a defensive end than an edge-rusher, but he could still be a key addition in Green Bay.

The soon-to-be 10-year veteran has 34 sacks, 81 QB hits and 350 total tackles in his career. During Denver's Super Bowl run in 2015, Wolfe recorded 2.5 sacks in the postseason and added in five QB hits. The former Cincinnati Bearcat's career-high in sacks is seven and his career-high in QB hits is 19. Those are solid No. 3 edge-rusher numbers. He has also recorded 34 QB pressures in the last three seasons. He is not going to Canton, but he has put together a very successful career that is going on a decade now.

The Packers have roughly $17M in cap room. A one-year deal for Wolfe could be a great situation. He would round out a very deep, talented defense that has a perfect balance of youth and experience. Some of the younger edge-rushers like Enagbare could learn from the former Super Bowl champion. GM Brian Gutekunst would be wise to make this kind of move.

