The US Supreme Court has struck down the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, which means millions of women in the US will lose the legal right to abortion.This means that individual states are now able to ban the procedure, and half of US states are expected to introduce bans or restrictions.Thirteen US States have already passed “trigger laws” to automatically ban abortions following the ruling.Research from Planned Parenthood estimates that rights to an abortion will be cut off for approximately 36 million women.Prior to the ruling, restrictions on abortion had previously been imposed in Texas. As of September 2021,...

